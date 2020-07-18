Watch Now: Time to Schein: 2020 World Series predictions ( 3:36 )

One thing you'll need to make sure you're up to speed on heading into you Fantasy baseball draft is the state of each position heading into 2020. Positional scarcity isn't really as much of a factor in the current Fantasy baseball landscape, but you still need to know which positions have the most depth, which you might need to reach for, and who, exactly you'll want to target at each.

Lucky for you, we spent the past few weeks on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast going in-depth on every position, from catcher to relief pitcher. You'll want to make sure you subscribe to the podcast to get every position preview right at your fingertips, along with the rest of our draft prep content — and we'll be there to guide you through the regular season, too, with every up and down that comes with it.

But we went through each position on Tuesday's episode, providing our quick thoughts on each, and that's what I'm doing here as well. I've gone through each position, highlighting a key strategy question, my favorite options and more for every single one. Plus, I've linked to Scott White's cheat sheets, highlighting his favorite players, and his tiers to show exactly where the depth is for each position, along with our preview podcasts.

The hope is, by the time you draft, you'll bring your own expert-level knowledge into the draft room with you. We're just here to guide you along.

Catcher

Strategy for one-catcher leagues: I'm usually not paying up for a catcher here, but it's not a hard and fast rule. If J.T. Realmuto falls to 60th, I'll snag him. But, outside of the top six at the position -- Realmuto, Gary Sanchez, Yasmani Grandal, Willson Contreras and Wilson Ramos , in my eyes — there isn't much of a difference between the rest of the options. Even after that drop-off, there are probably 10 more names I'd feel OK with as my starting catcher, so I'll wait until the last few rounds and take the likes of Sean Murphy, Danny Jansen, Carson Kelly or Jorge Alfaro , secure in the knowledge that if one of my upside plays doesn't hit, there will be at least a few others on waivers.

First base



First base is a shallow position. How do you handle that? It's shallow with super stars, but it's lousy with guys who can contribute. I'm thrilled to get Freddie Freeman in the second round, but he's the only first baseman I'm likely to take in the first five rounds besides Cody Bellinger; if not, I'm more likely to wait and take Josh Bell in the sixth or seventh round. If I miss on both, I'm perfectly happy to wait and snag a late-round option, like …

Second base

Third base

Probably the deepest position in Fantasy. Do you have a specific strategy, or just take the best value at the position? The thing about third base is, you don't need a specific strategy. If you want steals, Jose Ramirez is a worthy second-round pick no matter where you happen to pick, and he's a player I love targeting, but otherwise, the depth of star power at this position means you can address it at any point and be pleased with the outcome. Chances are, you might end up with multiple starters with third base eligibility. Nothing wrong with that.

Shortstop

Likely the second-deepest position behind third base, but with a few elite stolen base options. Worth reaching for them? I think Trea Turner belongs right there with Gerrit Cole (and ahead of Francisco Lindor) in Roto leagues behind the that Big Five hitters. His stolen base potential is just so far beyond what even other first-rounders can manage, and if you end up with the sixth pick, you should strongly consider taking Turner. As for Adelberto Mondesi , the other steals gem … I'm less bullish. He's a terror when he gets on base, but he gets on base less frequently than nearly any other player in baseball. He has enough pop in his bat to help avoid Billy Hamilton territory, but if he's putting up a .260 OBP -- a very realistic outcome -- I would rather take a chance on someone like Mallex Smith in the double-digit rounds than bet on Mondesi staying healthy and effective.

Outfield

How does your strategy change in three-outfielder leagues (Most H2H) vs. five-outfielder leagues (Roto)? Ideally, you'll want to avoid filling your outfield too soon in a three-outfielder league, just because the depth of the position means from Round 10 on, the best position player available will often be an outfielder. Of course, that's often true in Rounds 1-9, so if you do fill up the position early, it's hardly the end of the world. In a five-outfielder league, I typically want to leave a few spots in the outfield for the middle and late rounds, because it's the easiest position to find specialists. Get through the 10th round and realizing you need power? Max Kepler, Franmil Reyes, Kyle Schwarber, Hunter Dozier … well, there's no shortage of options. The same is true for average ( J.D. Davis, David Dahl, Tommy Edman ) and stolen bases ( Mallex Smith, Oscar Mercado, Will Myers ).

Starting Pitcher

Relief Pitcher