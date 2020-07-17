Watch Now: Fantasy Baseball Preview: Pitchers Who Benefit From Rule Changes ( 2:07 )

Tiers are a simple but effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve as an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.

Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2020, specifically emphasizing those in line for saves. They reflect how changing attitudes toward the closer role have reduced the number of safe bets for saves. We also broke down the position on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast last week, breaking down each tier and giving our sleepers, breakouts, and busts for the position, as well as how the shortened season changes things:

The Elite: Josh Hader, Kirby Yates

The Near-Elite: Roberto Osuna

The Next-Best Things: Brad Hand, Kenley Jansen, Liam Hendriks, Taylor Rogers, Aroldis Chapman, Ken Giles, Nick Anderson, Edwin Diaz, Craig Kimbrel

The Fallback Options: Hector Neris, Brandon Workman, Raisel Iglesias, Hansel Robles

The Last Resorts: Alex Colome, Sean Doolittle, Archie Bradley, Jose Leclerc, Mark Melancon

The Deep-Leaguers: Keone Kela, Giovanny Gallegos, Ian Kennedy, Joe Jimenez, Brandon Kintzler, Wade Davis, Hunter Harvey, Tony Watson, Matt Magill

The Next in Line: Zack Britton, Will Smith, Seth Lugo, Corey Knebel, Ryan Helsley, Scott Oberg, Tyler Rogers, Austin Adams, Mychal Givens

