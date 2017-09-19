Angels' Yunel Escobar: Participating in baseball activities
Escobar (oblique) worked out on the field and hit in the batting cage Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Escobar has clearly made notable progress since suffering a rehab setback earlier this month, but according to manager Mike Scioscia, he still remains without a firm timeline for return. Luis Valbuena will continue to hold down third base in his absence.
