Escobar (oblique) worked out on the field and hit in the batting cage Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Escobar has clearly made notable progress since suffering a rehab setback earlier this month, but according to manager Mike Scioscia, he still remains without a firm timeline for return. Luis Valbuena will continue to hold down third base in his absence.

