Angels' Yunel Escobar: To work with instructional league next week
Escobar (oblique) will continue ramping up his baseball activities next week in the instructional league, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Although Escobar will get a more intensive workout in next week, the club has withheld any sort of timetable for the infielder at this point in time. If Escobar is going to return before the end of the regular season, he will have to impress the organization while he's with the instructional league team, especially after suffering a setback for the second time since landing on the DL in early August. In his place, Luis Valbuena continues to earn the bulk of the action at the hot corner.
