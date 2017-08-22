Angels' Yunel Escobar: On pace for return next week
Escobar (oblique) began working out Monday and will take ground balls Tuesday and should go on a rehab assignment soon, the Orange County Register reports.
Escobar's rehab assignment hasn't been scheduled yet, but manager Mike Scioscia said Escobar could still return by next Tuesday's game against the Athletics. He has been out since August 6 with the injury, which was expected to keep him out for two to three weeks. Escobar's rehab has been slightly slow according to that pace, but not by much. Expect him back by the end of the month at the latest.
