Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Expected to need offseason surgery
Pompey is dealing with a condition in his right wrist known as carpal boss and will likely have to undergo surgery in the offseason to have excess bone removed, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.
While the specter of surgery is less than ideal for the oft-injured outfielder, Pompey remains optimistic that through conservative treatment of the wrist, he'll be able to play a full season. Pompey hasn't appeared in any Grapefruit League games since March 10 due to the sore wrist, but has been able to take part in drills and batting practice with teammates the past few days. It's expected that he'll be optioned to minor-league camp in the near future and open the campaign at Triple-A Buffalo.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Health slowly improving•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Undergoing CT scan•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Scratched Sunday with sore wrist•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Back to full strength•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Hits another roadblock in rehab•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...