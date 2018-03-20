Pompey is dealing with a condition in his right wrist known as carpal boss and will likely have to undergo surgery in the offseason to have excess bone removed, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.

While the specter of surgery is less than ideal for the oft-injured outfielder, Pompey remains optimistic that through conservative treatment of the wrist, he'll be able to play a full season. Pompey hasn't appeared in any Grapefruit League games since March 10 due to the sore wrist, but has been able to take part in drills and batting practice with teammates the past few days. It's expected that he'll be optioned to minor-league camp in the near future and open the campaign at Triple-A Buffalo.