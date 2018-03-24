Carlos Torres: Opts out of contract
Torres was granted his release by the Indians on Saturday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Torres was looking to break camp with the Indians in a relief role, but after being informed he wouldn't make the team, Torres decided to opt out of his minor-league deal and search for a major-league opportunity elsewhere. The 35-year-old has been serviceable since transitioning to a full-time relief role in 2015, compiling 44 holds and a 3.77 ERA across 212.2 innings.
