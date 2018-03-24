Torres was granted his release by the Indians on Saturday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Torres was looking to break camp with the Indians in a relief role, but after being informed he wouldn't make the team, Torres decided to opt out of his minor-league deal and search for a major-league opportunity elsewhere. The 35-year-old has been serviceable since transitioning to a full-time relief role in 2015, compiling 44 holds and a 3.77 ERA across 212.2 innings.