The Rays released Culberson on Friday.
Culberson had a clause in his contract that allowed him to opt out of his contract should he not make the 40-man roster out of spring training. The Rays had no room for the 33-year-old infielder, so Culberson will once again hit the open market. He slashed 252/.283/.357 in 124 plate appearances with the Rangers last season.
