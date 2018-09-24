Strop (hamstring) managed to play catch and take part in some agility drills prior to Monday's game against Pittsburgh, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Strop remains hopeful that he'll pitch in the near future after suffering a left hamstring injury Sept. 13 while running to first base. "He was pretty upbeat about where he's at," manager Joe Maddon said. It's unclear if Strop will return in time for the postseason, but more news on his availability should emerge when he begins to ramp up baseball activities.