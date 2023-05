Smith went 2-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's victory over the Twins.

Smith and Max Muncy went back-to-back in the first inning to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead. Smith came around to score again on Muncy's second homer of the night in the third inning. The Dodgers' catcher is riding a six-game hitting streak and is in the midst of his best season, as he has a 1.025 OPS.