Smith went 1-for-5 with a solo home run against Colorado in Thursday's 5-3 victory.

Smith hit one of three Los Angeles long balls Thursday, bashing a 451-foot solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. It was the catcher's 11th home run of the campaign, which leads NL backstops. Across the majors, only three catchers have more homers than Smith this season, and only two (Adley Rutschman and William Contreras) have topped Smith's 45 RBI.