Smith went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Giants.

Smith tied the game at 5 runs apiece with an infield single in the fifth and later added a two-run double in the 11th to put the Dodgers on top 9-7, marking his first multi-hit effort since June 11 against the Rangers. Despite his recent struggles at the plate, the catcher has still managed to post eight RBI over his last nine games and is now up to 50 RBI on the season. However, he's also struck out twice in three of his last five contests.