Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 14 peg Felix Hernandez, Freddy Peralta as sleepers

No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He helps you prioritize with his weekly rankings.

With more off days built into the schedule this year, the selection of two-start pitchers is limited each week.

But Week 14 (June 25-July 1) offers a great one. Not only are there some of the usual suspects like Kevin Gausman and Vince Velasquez, who you're pretty much keeping around just for the two-start weeks, but there are also a number true sleepers, guys who could genuinely outperform expectations given their matchups.

I'm talking specifically about Felix Hernandez and Freddy Peralta, two pitchers who I almost certainly wouldn't have the guts to start in a one-start week. Coming off favorable outings, though, and with the benefit of two favorable matchups, they actually make sense if you can find the roster space for them.

That last part of the key. Part of what makes starting players like Gausman and Velasquez easier is that they're more rosterable to begin with. And unless you play in a league so shallow that you can stream pitchers of even their stature, which is basically top 50 at the position, you have to prioritize the long game over a one-week fix.

But if you play in a points leagues, where you can make more liberal use of this list, and don't have to concern yourself with roster space, I don't know that you'd be crazy to start any of the top 25 this week. Even Shelby Miller at 26, who'll be making his first two starts since having Tommy John surgery, isn't an outrageous choice, given the matchups. Not saying I'd do it, but if you're someone who streams the heck out of two-start pitchers, turning over the majority of your pitching staff just about every week, I imagine you've taken bigger risks already this year.

Two-start pitchers for Week 14
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Justin Verlander, HOUvs. TORat TB
2James Paxton, SEAat BALvs. KC
3Charlie Morton, HOUvs. TORat TB
4Mike Clevinger, HOUat STLat OAK
5Blake Snell, TBvs. WASvs. HOU
6Ross Stripling, LAD*vs. CHCvs. COL
7J.A. Happ, TORat HOUvs. DET
8Tyler Skaggs, LAAat KCat BAL
9Cole Hamels, TEXvs. SDvs. CHW
10Zack Godley, ARIat MIAvs. SF
11Jameson Taillon, PITat NYMat SD
12Gio Gonzalez, WASat TBat PHI
13Jon Lester, CHCat LADvs. MIN
14David Price, BOSvs. LAAat NYY
15Mike Foltynewicz, ATLvs. CINat STL
16Jake Arrieta, PHIvs. NYYvs. WAS
17Felix Hernandez, SEAat BALvs. KC
18Kevin Gausman, BALvs. SEAvs. LAA
19Vince Velasquez, PHIvs. NYYvs. WAS
20Freddy Peralta, MILvs. KCat CIN
21Kenta Maeda, LADvs. CHCvs. COL
22Lance Lynn, MINat CHWat CHC
23Seth Lugo, NYMvs. PITat MIA
24Frankie Montas, OAK*at DETvs. CLE
25Reynaldo Lopez, CHWvs. MINat TEX
26Shelby Miller, ARIat MIAvs. SF
27Tyler Mahle, CINat ATLvs. MIL
28Joey Lucchesi, SDat TEXvs. PIT
29Dan Straily, MIAvs. ARIvs. NYM
30Derek Holland, SFvs. COLat ARI
31Blaine Hardy, DET*vs. OAKat TOR
32John Gant, STL*vs. CLEvs. ATL
33Matt Harvey, CINat ATLvs. MIL
34Andrew Cashner, BALvs. SEAvs. LAA
35Chad Bettis, COLat SFat LAD
36Brad Keller, KC*vs. LAAat SEA
37Edwin Jackson, OAKat DETvs. CLE
38Jordan Zimmermann, DETvs. OAKat TOR

*RP-eligible

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

