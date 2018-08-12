Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 identify German Marquez, Brad Keller as sleepers

A high number of high-end pitchers are in line for two stats in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) — the kind you normally wouldn't think twice about activating in those circumstances. It's 15, by my count.

(I include Nick Pivetta in that group even though he's owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. The strikeout-to-walk ratio is just too good.)

And then there's No. 16, who's probably as exciting of a sleeper as we've seen in this space since April. German Marquez's curveball is playing up like never before, the result of a concerted effort to stay tall through his delivery. What do I mean by playing up? Well, it has yielded a 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in his past seven starts. At this point, it doesn't really matter to me where he's pitching, but it's worth noting he hasn't needed any such breakthrough to dominate on the road this season, where he has a 3.09 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 starts. Both of his starts this week are on the road.

Looking deeper, I could see using ground-ball specialist Brad Keller in a points league, given his favorable matchups. He would represent the cutoff for that more forgiving format, though.

