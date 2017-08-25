Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 22 show Luke Weaver, Mike Fiers worth the gamble

The number of no-brainer two-start options for this week is low to begin with.

Factor in two series at Coors Field, and it drops even more.

The Tigers and Diamondbacks visit the mile-high monstrosity this week, and Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley are among the two pitchers starting there.

Normally, you wouldn't think twice about starting those two in a two-start week, but with Fulmer scuffling of late and Godley's other start coming against the Dodgers, they're not exactly automatic.

But are they advisable? Again, the selection is limited to begin with, making it easier to justify. Even including those two, there are only 14 two-start pitchers who I'd feel comfortable starting across all formats, including sleepers Luke Weaver and Mike Fiers. And Weaver may not even make a second start, depending what the Cardinals decide to do with Adam Wainwright. The way his past two major-league starts have gone (with a minor-league stint in between), I'll take the one start at Milwaukee just in the hope of a second start at San Francisco, but it's a definite gamble.

Any of the top 18 options are justifiable in points leagues, if you're looking to squeeze in another start by whatever means possible, and I wouldn't classify anyone inside the top 20 as unusable. But in a categories format where I'm looking to preserve ERA and WHIP, anyone outside the top 14 is liable to do more harm than good.

Two-start pitchers for Week 22 Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2 1 Corey Kluber, CLE at NYY at DET 2 Chris Sale, BOS at TOR at NYY 3 Jake Arrieta, CHC vs. PIT vs. ATL 4 Stephen Strasburg, WAS vs. MIA at MIL 5 Luis Severino, NYY* vs. CLE vs. BOS 6 Rich Hill, LAD at ARI at SD 7 Ervin Santana, MIN vs. CHW vs. KC 8 Marcus Stroman, TOR vs. BOS at BAL 9 Jeff Samardzija, SF at SD vs. STL 10 Drew Pomeranz, BOS at TOR at NYY 11 Michael Fulmer, DET at COL vs. CLE 12 Zack Godley, ARI* vs. LAD at COL 13 Luke Weaver, STL at MIL at SF 14 Mike Fiers, HOU vs. TEX vs. NYM 15 Jhoulys Chacin, SD* vs. SF vs. LAD 16 Trevor Bauer, CLE at NYY at DET 17 Matt Moore, SF at SD vs. STL 18 R.A. Dickey, ATL at PHI at CHC 19 Ian Kennedy, KC vs. TB at MIN 20 Mark Leiter, PHI* vs. ATL at MIA 21 Trevor Williams, PIT* at CHC vs. CIN 22 James Shields, CHW at MIN vs. TB 23 Austin Pruitt, TB* at KC at CHW 24 Jose Urena, MIA* at WAS vs. PHI 25 Andrew Cashner, TEX at HOU vs. LAA 26 Edwin Jackson, WAS* vs. MIA at MIL 27 Jaime Garcia, NYY vs. CLE vs. BOS 28 Lucas Sims, ATL at PHI at CHC 29 Andrew Heaney, LAA vs. OAK at TEX 30 Wade Miley, BAL vs. SEA vs. TOR 31 Chris Flexen, NYM* at CIN at HOU 32 Antonio Senzatela, COL vs. DET vs. ARI 33 Jordan Zimmermann, DET at COL vs. CLE 34 Luis Perdomo, SD* vs. SF vs. LAD 35 Matt Garza, MIL vs. STL vs. WAS 36 Tom Koehler, TOR vs. BOS at BAL 37 Marco Gonzales, SEA at BAL vs. OAK 38 Asher Wojciechowski, CIN vs. NYM at PIT 39 Jake Thompson, PHI vs. ATL at MIA 40 Justin Nicolino, MIA at WAS vs. PHI

*RP-eligible