Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26 identify Blake Snell as a sleeper amid few certainties

Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the case for two-start pitchers. Scott White attempts to sort out a messy situation.

Don't ... trust ... anyone.

That's the best advice I can offer for this final week of the season, at least as far as pitching matchups go. Sure, many appear to be in line for two starts, but as playoff seeding becomes clearer, priorities will change. Anything a team might hope to accomplish before the end of the regular season -- whether it's resting a particular pitcher, realigning its rotation for the postseason or giving that up-and-comer a spot start -- it now has a limited number of days to achieve.

What it means for us is that the teams obviously destined for the playoffs won't want their aces starting on the final day of the season, which doesn't necessarily mean Chris Sale , Dallas Keuchel , Jake Arrieta and even Mike Clevinger and Jon Lester won't make the second start each is projected to make. But if they do, it'll be more like a side session, maybe lasting all of two innings.

I've eliminated them from these rankings just to be safe. I'd rather undersell them than create false expectations. Truth is, they're all the kind of pitchers you'd use in a one-start week anyway.

Unfortunately, removing them makes for an anemic list. Among the pitchers owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, Blake Snell is the only one I can get excited about, and even his matchups aren't the greatest. If you're desperate for innings, R.A. Dickey and Daniel Mengden aren't terrible gambles in a points league, where you're not as concerned with preserving ERA and WHIP, but I'm more or less limiting myself to the top 10 on this list.

Which is fine. It's championship week, after all. Time to stop counting starts and instead let those big arms do the heavy lifting.

Two-start pitchers for Week 26
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Zack Godley , ARI* vs. SF at KC
2 Gio Gonzalez , WAS at PHI vs. PIT
3 Luke Weaver , STL vs. CHC vs. MIL
4 Brad Peacock , HOU* at TEX at BOS
5 Tanner Roark , WAS at PHI vs. PIT
6 Carlos Martinez , STL vs. CHC vs. MIL
7 Drew Pomeranz, BOS vs. TOR vs. HOU
8 Cole Hamels , TEX vs. HOU vs. OAK
9 Johnny Cueto , SF at ARI vs. SD
10 Blake Snell, TB at NYY vs. BAL
11 R.A. Dickey, ATL at NYM at MIA
12 Daniel Mengden, OAK vs. SEA at TEX
13 Jaime Garcia , NYY vs. KC vs. TOR
14 Andrew Cashner , TEX vs. HOU vs. OAK
15 Parker Bridwell , LAA* at CHW vs. SEA
16 Seth Lugo , NYM vs. ATL at PHI
17 Anibal Sanchez, DET* at KC at MIN
18 Ricky Nolasco, LAA at CHW vs. SEA
19 Felix Hernandez , SEA at OAK at LAA
20 James Shields , CHW vs. LAA at CLE
21 Jose Urena , MIA* at COL vs. ATL
22 Lucas Sims , ATL at NYM at MIA
23 Bartolo Colon , MIN at CLE vs. DET
24 Tyler Chatwood , COL vs. MIA vs. LAD
25 Aaron Wilkerson , MIL vs. CIN at STL
26 Odrisamer Despaigne, MIA* at COL vs. ATL
27 Brett Anderson , TOR at BOS at NYY
28 Ian Kennedy , KC at NYY vs. ARI
29 Daniel Gossett , OAK vs. SEA at TEX
30 Rookie Davis , CIN at MIL at CHC

*RP-eligible

