Fantasy Baseball: Updated DL stash rankings now that Chris Archer, Masahiro Tanaka are back

Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the All-Star break. Scott White welcomes the chance to stash a few players with longer-term injuries.

When the All-Star beak approaches, the number of DL cases typically rises as teams take advantage of four "free" days when no games are happening to build in some extra rest for the bruised and battered.

But this July has functioned as a clearing house of sorts, with many longstanding DL cases wrapping up in the past couple weeks. A.J. Pollock, Robbie Ray, Ronald Acuna, Johnny Cueto, Paul DeJong — they're all back, and their removal creates a void in these rankings we haven't seen so far this season. Throw in more recent examples like Chris Archer and Masahiro Tanaka, and it's apparent the big names are coming off faster than they're going on.

Which is exciting apart from the obvious reason that Fantasy teams are being made whole again. What's left behind is a no-longer-so-star-studded DL stash list, which allows for more subjectivity and an opportunity to be proactive. Imagine seeing a DL spot as a chance to acquire new talent as opposed to just conserving existing talent.

The back of this list offers some relative throws of the dice. And while we could quibble about the order after the top 17 (or maybe 19 — Jay Bruce and Ryan Braun form a curious bridge between provenness and brokenness), they're all worth picking up if you have an unoccupied DL spot.

Starting pitchers like Trevor Cahill, Joe Musgrove, Jake Junis and Brent Suter might be more attractive stashes in points leagues. A bat like Jorge Soler and a non-closing reliever like Andrew Miller maybe more so in categories formats. David Dahl, Ervin Santana, Jimmy Nelson and Mike Soroka offer the kind of upside that could amount to something across all formats, but they're no more than speculative pickups, lacking clear timetables.

Top DL stashes
1
Kris Bryant Chicago Cubs 3B
sore shoulder
2
Carlos Correa Houston Astros SS
stiff back
3
Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals SP
shoulder inflammation
4
Noah Syndergaard New York Mets SP
strained finger
5
Gary Sanchez New York Yankees C
strained groin
6
Sean Doolittle Washington Nationals RP
toe inflammation
7
Gleyber Torres New York Yankees 2B
strained hip
8
Tyler Skaggs Los Angeles Angels SP
strained groin
9
Yu Darvish Chicago Cubs SP
shoulder impingement
10
Josh Donaldson Toronto Blue Jays 3B
strained calf
11
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
fractured ribs
12
Yoenis Cespedes New York Mets LF
strained hip flexor
13
Vince Velasquez Philadelphia Phillies SP
bruised forearm
14
Michael Wacha St. Louis Cardinals SP
strained oblique
15
Shane Greene Detroit Tigers RP
shoulder inflammation
16
Hunter Strickland San Francisco Giants RP
fractured finger
17
Avisail Garcia Chicago White Sox RF
strained hamstring
18
Jay Bruce New York Mets RF
strained hip
19
Ryan Braun Milwaukee Brewers LF
strained back
20
Trevor Cahill Oakland Athletics SP
strained Achilles
21
Joe Musgrove Pittsburgh Pirates SP
infected finger
22
Jake Junis Kansas City Royals SP
back inflammation
23
Jorge Soler Kansas City Royals RF
fractured toe
24
David Dahl Colorado Rockies RF
fractured foot
25
Jake Faria Tampa Bay Rays SP
strained oblique
26
Ervin Santana Minnesota Twins SP
finger surgery
27
Jimmy Nelson Milwaukee Brewers SP
torn rotator cuff
28
Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves SP
shoulder fatigue
29
Andrew Miller Cleveland Indians RP
knee inflammation
30
Brent Suter Milwaukee Brewers SP
forearm tightness
