Fantasy Baseball Week 13 Preview: Sleepers, tiers for two-start pitcher rankings

The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We divide them here into five tiers.

Honestly, you may not need much help from this column this week. With 21 teams playing seven times in Week 13, there are an overabundance of two-start options to choose from, especially among the class of pitchers likely to already be on a roster. In fact, you might really need this column, not to find sleeper pitchers, but to figure out which of your two-start pitchers you'll have to bench. 

Of course, a handful of the two-start options you might normally want to rely on are proving to be extraordinarily risky, either due to their recent struggles or their matchups for Week 13. You'd like to be able to lock the likes of Patrick Corbin, David Price or James Paxton into your lineup, but with all three coming off disastrous performances, they're less sure than they think.

You're starting everyone through No. 14 without question, and I'd go as far as No. 24 for my Rotisserie leagues. Beyond that, however, you're getting into the class of pitchers who can screw up your ratios with one outing, making them better H2H points options. The downside of so many two-start pitchers is, there's more risk than ever that you might end up making the wrong call, but hopefully this can provide some guidance. 

Must Start

1

Clayton Kershaw

vs. SFG

vs. COL

2

Jacob deGrom

@ATL

@CHC

3

Justin Verlander

@CIN

@NYY

4

Zack Greinke

vs. COL

vs. SFG

5

Brandon Woodruff

@SDP

vs. CIN

6

Mike Clevinger

@TEX

vs. DET

7

Jose Berrios

vs. BOS

@KCR

8

Kenta Maeda

vs. SFG

vs. COL

9

Cole Hamels

vs. CHW

vs. NYM

10

Luis Castillo

vs. HOU

@MIL

11

Jack Flaherty

vs. MIA

vs. LAA

12

Lance Lynn

vs. CLE

vs. CHW

13

Mike Soroka

vs. NYM

@WSH

14

Brad Peacock

@CIN

@NYY

Risky Starts

15

Patrick Corbin

vs. PHI

vs. ATL

16

Zack Wheeler

@ATL

@CHC

17

Zach Eflin

@WSH

vs. MIA

18

David Price

@MIN

vs. TOR

19

James Paxton

vs. TBR

vs. HOU

Sleepers and Questionables

20

Adrian Sampson

vs. CLE

vs. CHW

21

Yonny Chirinos

@NYY

@OAK

22

Joe Musgrove

vs. DET

vs. SDP

23

Miles Mikolas

vs. MIA

vs. LAA

24

Joey Lucchesi

vs. MIL

@PIT

Better Left for Points Leagues

25

Felix Pena

@TOR

@STL

26

Marcus Stroman

vs. LAA

@BOS

27

Jake Arrieta

@WSH

vs. MIA

28

Zach Plesac

@TEX

vs. DET

29

Michael Pineda

vs. BOS

@KCR

30

Rick Porcello

@MIN

vs. TOR

31

Tyler Skaggs

@TOR

@STL

32

J.A. Happ

vs. TBR

vs. HOU

33

Brett Anderson

vs. BAL

vs. TBR

34

Jordan Yamamoto

@STL

@PHI

35

Ryan Yarbrough

@NYY

@OAK

36

Yusei Kikuchi

vs. KCR

vs. BAL

37

Danny Duffy

@SEA

vs. MIN

Bench

38

Jason Vargas

@ATL

@CHC

39

Freddy Peralta

@SDP

vs. CIN

40

Anthony DeSclafani

vs. HOU

@MIL

41

Jhoulys Chacin

@SDP

vs. CIN

42

Erick Fedde

vs. PHI

vs. ATL

43

Antonio Senzatela

@ARI

@LAD

44

Tyler Beede

@LAD

@ARI

45

Aaron Brooks

vs. BAL

vs. TBR

46

Daniel Norris

@PIT

@CLE

47

Shaun Anderson

@LAD

@ARI

48

Homer Bailey

@SEA

vs. MIN

49

David Hess

@OAK

@SEA

50

Gabriel Ynoa

@OAK

@SEA

51

Elieser Hernandez

@STL

@PHI

52

Ivan Nova

@CHC

@TEX

53

Edwin Jackson

vs. LAA

@BOS

Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast

fantasy-baseball-today.jpg
06/14: Week 13 Preview, Under-The-Radar Prospects
All Podcasts
Our Latest Stories