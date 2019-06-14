Fantasy Baseball Week 13 Preview: Sleepers, tiers for two-start pitcher rankings

Honestly, you may not need much help from this column this week. With 21 teams playing seven times in Week 13, there are an overabundance of two-start options to choose from, especially among the class of pitchers likely to already be on a roster. In fact, you might really need this column, not to find sleeper pitchers, but to figure out which of your two-start pitchers you'll have to bench.

Of course, a handful of the two-start options you might normally want to rely on are proving to be extraordinarily risky, either due to their recent struggles or their matchups for Week 13. You'd like to be able to lock the likes of Patrick Corbin, David Price or James Paxton into your lineup, but with all three coming off disastrous performances, they're less sure than they think.

You're starting everyone through No. 14 without question, and I'd go as far as No. 24 for my Rotisserie leagues. Beyond that, however, you're getting into the class of pitchers who can screw up your ratios with one outing, making them better H2H points options. The downside of so many two-start pitchers is, there's more risk than ever that you might end up making the wrong call, but hopefully this can provide some guidance.