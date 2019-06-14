Fantasy Baseball Week 13 Preview: Sleepers, tiers for two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We divide them here into five tiers.
Honestly, you may not need much help from this column this week. With 21 teams playing seven times in Week 13, there are an overabundance of two-start options to choose from, especially among the class of pitchers likely to already be on a roster. In fact, you might really need this column, not to find sleeper pitchers, but to figure out which of your two-start pitchers you'll have to bench.
Of course, a handful of the two-start options you might normally want to rely on are proving to be extraordinarily risky, either due to their recent struggles or their matchups for Week 13. You'd like to be able to lock the likes of Patrick Corbin, David Price or James Paxton into your lineup, but with all three coming off disastrous performances, they're less sure than they think.
You're starting everyone through No. 14 without question, and I'd go as far as No. 24 for my Rotisserie leagues. Beyond that, however, you're getting into the class of pitchers who can screw up your ratios with one outing, making them better H2H points options. The downside of so many two-start pitchers is, there's more risk than ever that you might end up making the wrong call, but hopefully this can provide some guidance.
Must Start
1
Clayton Kershaw
vs. SFG
vs. COL
2
Jacob deGrom
@ATL
@CHC
3
Justin Verlander
@CIN
@NYY
4
Zack Greinke
vs. COL
vs. SFG
5
Brandon Woodruff
@SDP
vs. CIN
6
Mike Clevinger
@TEX
vs. DET
7
Jose Berrios
vs. BOS
@KCR
8
Kenta Maeda
vs. SFG
vs. COL
9
Cole Hamels
vs. CHW
vs. NYM
10
Luis Castillo
vs. HOU
@MIL
11
Jack Flaherty
vs. MIA
vs. LAA
12
Lance Lynn
vs. CLE
vs. CHW
13
Mike Soroka
vs. NYM
@WSH
14
Brad Peacock
@CIN
@NYY
Risky Starts
15
Patrick Corbin
vs. PHI
vs. ATL
16
Zack Wheeler
@ATL
@CHC
17
Zach Eflin
@WSH
vs. MIA
18
David Price
@MIN
vs. TOR
19
James Paxton
vs. TBR
vs. HOU
Sleepers and Questionables
20
Adrian Sampson
vs. CLE
vs. CHW
21
Yonny Chirinos
@NYY
@OAK
22
Joe Musgrove
vs. DET
vs. SDP
23
Miles Mikolas
vs. MIA
vs. LAA
24
Joey Lucchesi
vs. MIL
@PIT
Better Left for Points Leagues
25
Felix Pena
@TOR
@STL
26
Marcus Stroman
vs. LAA
@BOS
27
Jake Arrieta
@WSH
vs. MIA
28
Zach Plesac
@TEX
vs. DET
29
Michael Pineda
vs. BOS
@KCR
30
Rick Porcello
@MIN
vs. TOR
31
Tyler Skaggs
@TOR
@STL
32
J.A. Happ
vs. TBR
vs. HOU
33
Brett Anderson
vs. BAL
vs. TBR
34
Jordan Yamamoto
@STL
@PHI
35
Ryan Yarbrough
@NYY
@OAK
36
Yusei Kikuchi
vs. KCR
vs. BAL
37
Danny Duffy
@SEA
vs. MIN
Bench
38
Jason Vargas
@ATL
@CHC
39
Freddy Peralta
@SDP
vs. CIN
40
Anthony DeSclafani
vs. HOU
@MIL
41
Jhoulys Chacin
@SDP
vs. CIN
42
Erick Fedde
vs. PHI
vs. ATL
43
Antonio Senzatela
@ARI
@LAD
44
Tyler Beede
@LAD
@ARI
45
Aaron Brooks
vs. BAL
vs. TBR
46
Daniel Norris
@PIT
@CLE
47
Shaun Anderson
@LAD
@ARI
48
Homer Bailey
@SEA
vs. MIN
49
David Hess
@OAK
@SEA
50
Gabriel Ynoa
@OAK
@SEA
51
Elieser Hernandez
@STL
@PHI
52
Ivan Nova
@CHC
@TEX
53
Edwin Jackson
vs. LAA
@BOS
