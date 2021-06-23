gettyimages-13200797621.jpg
It's hard to remember an MLB season where the Fantasy Baseball landscape has changed more than just in the first half of the 2021 season. In April, it looked like we might be looking at a historic pitching season, as a combination of long term trends -- increased velocity, increased spin rate, and increased swing-and-miss rates as a result of those things -- and short-term trends -- a baseball that didn't travel as far as previous seasons -- were leading to record strikeout numbers and offensive futility. 

Things started to shift as the weather warmed up, but the biggest change seems to have come in June, with the league cracking down on the usage of foreign substances by pitchers leading to significant drops in league-wide spin rate and an increase in league OPS from .698 in April to .731 so far in June. Add in a ton of injuries and some high-profile prospect flops, and it's been one of the hardest seasons to make sense of that I can remember.

But still, we soldier on, not even halfway through the marathon of the season. The trade values column has been absent for the past two weeks while I was on vacation, which required a pretty substantial update to my overall rankings to account for what we've seen of late. With that in mind, here's a highlight of the biggest risers and fallers in the rankings over the last three weeks, starting with the continued emergence of a generational superstar: 

Biggest risers

  • Shohei Ohtani (DH) - +8 -- Ohtani has had a great month -- hitting .286/.429/.786 in June -- but this move up is as much about him gaining outfield eligibility over the last few weeks as anything. Ohtani is an incredibly valuable player as a DH-only option, but he's arguably one of the 10-15 best hitters in Fantasy now that you can slide him into an OF spot in CBS Fantasy leagues. 
  • George Springer +5 -- Springer has played just five games so far this season due to injuries, so even though he's back now, he's still below where he was when he started the season. Injury risk is part of that, but it's also partially because he's likely to continue to hit fifth or lower in the lineup moving forward, as he did in his first game back Tuesday. If he gets hot and moves up to the top two spots like we expected coming into the season, he'll creep back up. 
  • Marcus Semien +5 -- But Semien is hitting leadoff for now, so he's on the move up. I've been a bit skeptical of Semien's play so far, and the timing here is a bit odd since he's slumped over the last few weeks. However, he's going to continue to put up huge counting stats as long as he's at the top of the Jays lineup, and even during a cold June, he has 16 runs and 10 RBI in 19 games. 
  • Salvador Perez +4 -- I was skeptical that Perez would be worth a top-100 pick coming off his big performance in the shortened 2020, but he's been worth it and then some so far. Sure, a hot June has helped, but he's had at least five homers and 13 RBI in each month to date, providing decent first-base kind of production from a catcher. He's arguably the top catcher in Fantasy now. 
  • Tommy Pham +4 -- I was worried Pham might be hitting a wall when he posted an ugly .503 OPS in the month of April, but he's looked a lot more like himself since -- including a .318/.430/.561 line with five steals in June so far. Pham is 33, but he's on a 25-homer pace and should have better days ahead in the run production categories moving forward, too. 
  • Willy Adames +4 -- Here's what Adames' 150-game pace looks like since he was traded away from the Rays: .280 average, 70 runs, 20 HR, 90 RBI, five SB. Here's his 150-game pace away from Tropicana Field for his career: .290-86-24-68-6. I'm starting to think this might be a legitimate breakout, especially as Adames has talked about how he had trouble seeing the ball at times in his old home park. 

Biggest fallers

  • Tyler Glasnow -30 -- Glasnow is on the 60-day DL after having a partial UCL tear diagnosed in his right elbow, and it might be overly optimistic to even include him on this chart at this point. After all: I wouldn't feel comfortable giving up anything of value for him right now; would you? It's entirely possible Glasnow's season is over, and even if it isn't, he's out until at least the middle of August in a best-case scenario. I'm re-thinking not discounting him even more. 
  • Shane Bieber -19 -- Even before his shoulder injury, Bieber hasn't looked right this season. He has a career-high walk rate and the worst expected wOBA on contact allowed of his career, too. His fastball and curveball haven't been nearly as effective as they were a year ago, too. Maybe he'll be fine when he gets back, but this is another one where I'm kind of talking myself into moving him down even further. 
  • Jack Flaherty -11 -- Flaherty's oblique injury isn't nearly as severe as Glasnow's elbow, and there's at least a hope he can be back sometime in July. However, he has been restricted to playing catch so far, and there's no firm timetable for his return to the mound. And then there's the fact that, of all injuries, obliques seem to be as tricky as any, with the potential for setbacks and recurrences if you aren't extra careful. Flaherty can be an ace, but I'm not counting on it moving forward -- especially since Flaherty's strikeout rate and groundball rate had both moved in the wrong direction compared to the previous two seasons even before the injury. 
  • Jarred Kelenic -9 -- Kelenic homered three times in four games after getting sent down, but he has struggled overall since his demotion, hitting .204/.268/.429 in 12 games. He's kept his strikeout rate in check, which is a good sign after he struck out 28.3% of the time in the majors, but he'll need to perform before he gets the call to come back, and you can't be as sure he'll be a star whenever he does come back as we once thought we were. 
  • Byron Buxton -11 -- Maybe Buxton only ends up missing like a month and a half from his fractured hand and comes back and continues to play like the burgeoning superstar he has looked like so far this season, but the best-case scenario rarely seems to work out for Buxton. Buxton has hit .282 with 33 homers, 92 RBI, 88 runs, and 21 steals in 153 games since the start of 2019, and maybe he can help carry you to a title when he gets back. But his rotten luck has him sliding down the rankings. 
  • Jesus Luzardo -7 -- I was pretty sure Luzardo was going to make the leap to the borderline ace category, but he just never really showed it even before his injury and subsequent demotion. There isn't an obvious physical explanation -- his spin rate and velocity look a lot like they did a year ago, for one thing. He just hasn't had the feel for his fastball or changeup, it seems, leaving him with a very good curveball and not much else. I still believe in Luzardo's ability to turn things around, and I would be trying to buy low, but I'm also fine cutting him at this point if you need the roster space. I've already done so in one 12-team Roto league. 

H2H Points Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week
Gerrit Cole49-2
Jacob deGrom49-1
Ronald Acuna48
Juan Soto44-2
Vladimir Guerrero433
Fernando Tatis42
Jose Ramirez42
Mookie Betts42-1
Max Scherzer40
Freddie Freeman39
Yu Darvish39-1
Brandon Woodruff381
Trea Turner38
Trevor Bauer38-2
Xander Bogaerts36
Bryce Harper36-2
Corbin Burnes33
Lucas Giolito33
Zack Wheeler322
Trevor Story32
Clayton Kershaw32
Manny Machado32-2
Aaron Nola32-4
Rafael Devers311
Lance Lynn31
Shohei Ohtani (DH)296
Aaron Judge291
Shane Bieber28-19
Anthony Rendon28-4
Francisco Lindor27
Jose Altuve262
Bo Bichette261
Ketel Marte261
Alex Bregman26-6
Kyle Tucker25
Christian Yelich25
Walker Buehler25-1
Nick Castellanos242
Whit Merrifield24
Joe Musgrove24
Nolan Arenado24-1
Cody Bellinger24-4
Mike Trout23
Ozzie Albies23
Jose Abreu23
Kris Bryant23
J.D. Martinez23-2
Sandy Alcantara21
Tim Anderson21-1
Hyun-Jin Ryu21-1
George Springer205
Charlie Morton20
Kyle Hendricks20
Pete Alonso191
Jose Berrios19
Yordan Alvarez19
Kenta Maeda19-1
Kevin Gausman182
Paul Goldschmidt181
Max Muncy18
Giancarlo Stanton18-1
Nelson Cruz171
Josh Hader171
J.T. Realmuto171
Corey Seager171
Ian Anderson17-1
Zack Greinke17-3
Blake Snell16
Matt Olson152
Carlos Rodon152
Jesse Winker152
Liam Hendriks151
Starling Marte151
Pablo Lopez15
DJ LeMahieu15-1
Julio Urias15-2
Marcus Semien145
Salvador Perez144
Freddy Peralta141
Carlos Correa141
Trent Grisham14
Sonny Gray14-2
Anthony Rizzo131
Edwin Diaz13
Austin Meadows13-2
Jack Flaherty12-20
Luis Castillo123
Randy Arozarena122
Charlie Blackmon121
Aroldis Chapman12
Carlos Santana12
Gleyber Torres12-1
Max Fried12-1
Shohei Ohtani (SP)11
Teoscar Hernandez11
Javier Baez11
Robbie Ray102
Ke'Bryan Hayes102
Luke Voit101
Raisel Iglesias101
Alex Verdugo10
Kenley Jansen10
Trevor Rogers10
Mike Yastrzemski10
Will Smith (C)92
Chris Paddack92
Craig Kimbrel91
Trey Mancini91
Michael Brantley91
Ryan McMahon91
Rhys Hoskins91
Tyler Mahle9
Eugenio Suarez9
Mitch Haniger9-1
Lance McCullers82
Dansby Swanson81
Jared Walsh81
Will Smith (RP)81
Frankie Montas81
Willson Contreras8
Marcus Stroman8
Mark Melancon8-1
Josh Donaldson8-1
Austin Riley8-1
Yoan Moncada8-2
Joey Votto73
Bryan Reynolds73
Mark Canha72
Framber Valdez72
Joey Gallo71
Max Kepler71
Cavan Biggio7
Lourdes Gurriel7-1
Wil Myers7-2
Tommy Pham64
Cedric Mullins63
Shane McClanahan63
Michael Conforto62
Jeff McNeil62
Wander Franco62
Anthony Santander62
Matt Barnes61
Yasmani Grandal6
Yusei Kikuchi6
Eddie Rosario6-1
Emmanuel Clase6-1
Jazz Chisholm6-2
Hector Neris6-2
Zach Eflin6-2
John Means6-7
Tyler Glasnow5-30
Kyle Schwarber53
Zac Gallen53
Dinelson Lamet52
Tommy Edman52
James Karinchak52
Jake Cronenworth51
Sean Manaea51
Avisail Garcia51
Justin Turner5
Alex Reyes5
Yuli Gurriel5
Patrick Corbin5
Ryan Pressly5
Christian Vazquez5
Adam Wainwright5
Eduardo Rodriguez5-1
Adolis Garcia5-1
Eric Hosmer5-2
Matt Chapman5-3
Jesus Luzardo5-7
Justin Upton44
Willy Adames44
Chris Bassitt43
Andrew McCutchen43
Ryan Mountcastle42
Chris Sale42
Gary Sanchez42
Kolten Wong41
Jorge Polanco41
Jordan Montgomery41
Tarik Skubal41
Stephen Strasburg4
Omar Narvaez4
Rich Hill4
Dylan Cease4
Michael Pineda4-1
Willie Calhoun4-2
Dallas Keuchel4-2
Gio Urshela4-3
Dylan Bundy4-4
Brandon Lowe4-4
Chris Taylor33
Cristian Javier33
Taijuan Walker33
Franmil Reyes33
Adam Duvall33
James Kaprielian33
Luis Urias33
Jordan Romano32
Jean Segura31
Yimi Garcia31
Mike Minor31
Jake Diekman31
Josh Bell31
Manuel Margot31
Taylor Rogers31
Buster Posey31
Diego Castillo3
Isiah Kiner-Falefa3
Raimel Tapia3
Adbert Alzolay3
Brendan Rodgers3
Andrew Heaney3
Anthony DeSclafani3
Tony Gonsolin3
Amed Rosario3
German Marquez3
Casey Mize3
Sixto Sanchez3-1
Dominic Smith3-1
Marco Gonzales3-2
Jose Urquidy3-2
Zach Plesac3-3
Alex Wood3-4
Jake Odorizzi22
Akil Baddoo22
Kyle Seager22
Lucas Sims22
Alex Cobb22
Hunter Renfroe22
Jonathan Schoop22
Max Stassi22
Patrick Sandoval22
Jonathan India22
Jake Fraley22
Jesus Sanchez22
Jorge Soler21
Nathan Eovaldi21
Joc Pederson21
Danny Duffy21
Kendall Graveman2
Ty France2
Cesar Hernandez2
Alec Bohm2
Jesus Aguilar2
Jed Lowrie2
Logan Gilbert2
Andrew Benintendi2-1
Carlos Carrasco2-1
Ramon Laureano2-2
Nick Solak2-2
Jameson Taillon2-3
Dylan Carlson2-3
Mike Moustakas2-4
Adalberto Mondesi2-7

Roto Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week
Ronald Acuna43
Fernando Tatis43
Jacob deGrom40-1
Gerrit Cole39-1
Juan Soto39-2
Trea Turner39
Jose Ramirez38
Mookie Betts37-1
Vladimir Guerrero373
Max Scherzer33
Bryce Harper32-2
Yu Darvish32-1
Brandon Woodruff321
Freddie Freeman32
Xander Bogaerts32
Trevor Bauer31-2
Trevor Story31
Manny Machado28-2
Zack Wheeler282
Shohei Ohtani (DH)288
Corbin Burnes28
Rafael Devers271
Clayton Kershaw27
Lucas Giolito27
J.D. Martinez26-2
Tim Anderson26-1
Shane Bieber25-12
Bo Bichette252
Francisco Lindor25
Kyle Tucker25
Kris Bryant25
Whit Merrifield25
Aaron Nola24-4
Anthony Rendon24-4
Ketel Marte241
Aaron Judge241
Nick Castellanos242
Cody Bellinger23-4
Jose Altuve232
Christian Yelich23
Giancarlo Stanton22-1
Walker Buehler22-1
Ozzie Albies22
Mike Trout22
Pete Alonso211
Starling Marte211
Jose Abreu21
Alex Bregman20-6
Nolan Arenado20-1
Joe Musgrove20
Nelson Cruz191
Corey Seager191
George Springer195
Yordan Alvarez19
Carlos Rodon182
Lance Lynn18
Liam Hendriks171
Josh Hader171
Paul Goldschmidt171
Kevin Gausman172
Max Muncy17
Sandy Alcantara17
Hyun-Jin Ryu16-1
J.T. Realmuto161
Matt Olson162
Jesse Winker162
Salvador Perez164
Edwin Diaz16
Teoscar Hernandez16
Trent Grisham16
Byron Buxton15-11
Julio Urias15-2
DJ LeMahieu15-1
Randy Arozarena152
Javier Baez15
Charlie Morton15
Pablo Lopez15
Kyle Hendricks15
Ke'Bryan Hayes142
Marcus Semien145
Aroldis Chapman14
Adalberto Mondesi13-7
Austin Meadows13-2
Ian Anderson13-1
Carlos Correa131
Craig Kimbrel131
Freddy Peralta131
Jose Berrios13
Kenley Jansen13
Alex Verdugo13
Zack Greinke12-3
Ramon Laureano12-2
Yoan Moncada12-2
Gleyber Torres12-1
Kenta Maeda12-1
Charlie Blackmon121
Raisel Iglesias121
Trevor Rogers12
Jack Flaherty11-15
Sonny Gray11-2
Lourdes Gurriel11-1
Max Fried11-1
Joey Gallo111
Jared Walsh111
Trey Mancini111
Luis Castillo113
Shohei Ohtani (SP)11
Eddie Rosario10-1
Mitch Haniger10-1
Anthony Rizzo101
Michael Brantley101
Luke Voit101
Ryan McMahon101
Will Smith (C)102
Robbie Ray102
Willson Contreras10
Jazz Chisholm9-2
Brad Hand9-1
Mark Melancon9-1
Rhys Hoskins91
Will Smith (RP)91
Jeff McNeil92
Blake Snell9
Matt Chapman8-3
Wil Myers8-2
Josh Donaldson8-1
Dansby Swanson81
Tommy Edman82
Framber Valdez82
Wander Franco82
Mark Canha82
Cedric Mullins83
Tommy Pham84
Victor Robles8
Alex Reyes8
Justin Turner8
Eugenio Suarez8
Ryan Pressly8
Carlos Santana8
Marcus Stroman8
Tyler Glasnow7-20
Zach Eflin7-2
Adolis Garcia7-1
Austin Riley7-1
Jake Cronenworth71
Buster Posey71
Max Kepler71
Kolten Wong71
Anthony Santander72
Chris Paddack72
Bryan Reynolds73
Kyle Schwarber73
Zac Gallen73
Tyler Mahle7
Dylan Cease7
John Means6-7
Brandon Lowe6-4
Gio Urshela6-3
Eric Hosmer6-2
Emmanuel Clase6-1
Matt Barnes61
Sean Manaea61
Gary Sanchez62
James Karinchak62
Lance McCullers62
Michael Conforto62
Chris Taylor63
Franmil Reyes63
Tyler O'Neill64
Isiah Kiner-Falefa6
Yuli Gurriel6
Christian Vazquez6
Cavan Biggio6
Alec Bohm6
Mike Yastrzemski6
Mike Moustakas5-4
Dylan Carlson5-3
Hector Neris5-2
Eduardo Rodriguez5-1
Avisail Garcia51
Taylor Rogers51
Frankie Montas51
C.J. Cron51
Jean Segura51
Chris Sale52
Joey Votto53
Chris Bassitt53
Raimel Tapia5
Yasmani Grandal5
Omar Narvaez5
Yusei Kikuchi5
Alex Wood4-4
Dylan Bundy4-4
Zach Plesac4-3
Nick Solak4-2
Ian Happ4-2
Nate Lowe4-2
Willie Calhoun4-2
Didi Gregorius4-2
Dominic Smith4-1
Andrew Benintendi4-1
Jorge Polanco41
Randal Grichuk41
Tarik Skubal41
Yimi Garcia41
Ryan Mountcastle42
Andrew McCutchen43
Cristian Javier43
Shane McClanahan43
Justin Upton44
Willy Adames44
Patrick Corbin4
Andrew Heaney4
Jesus Aguilar4
Adam Wainwright4
Kendall Graveman4
Diego Castillo4
Jesus Luzardo3-7
Jose Urquidy3-2
Gavin Lux3-2
Alex Kirilloff3-2
Michael Pineda3-1
Josh Bell31
Jorge Soler31
Jordan Montgomery31
Mike Minor31
Nathan Eovaldi31
Jake Odorizzi32
Dinelson Lamet32
Jordan Romano32
Akil Baddoo32
Taijuan Walker33
Adam Duvall33
James Kaprielian33
Luis Urias33
Ian Kennedy3
Amed Rosario3
Ty France3
German Marquez3
Anthony DeSclafani3
Rich Hill3
Adbert Alzolay3
Brendan Rodgers3
Casey Mize3
Jo Adell3
Garrett Hampson2-6
Alek Manoah2-3
Jonathan Villar2-3
Tyler Naquin2-2
Luis Severino2-2
Nick Senzel2-2
Andrew Vaughn2-2
Dallas Keuchel2-2
Carlos Carrasco2-1
Myles Straw2-1
Yadier Molina21
Joc Pederson21
Sean Murphy21
James McCann21
Richard Rodriguez21
Jake Diekman21
Danny Duffy21
Miguel Sano21
Manuel Margot21
JT Brubaker21
Tejay Antone22
Hunter Renfroe22
Jonathan Schoop22
Lucas Sims22
Jake McGee22
Kyle Seager22
Max Stassi22
Alex Cobb22
Jonathan India22
Patrick Sandoval22
Jake Fraley22
Jesus Sanchez22
Cesar Hernandez2
Eduardo Escobar2
Stephen Strasburg2
Tony Gonsolin2
Logan Gilbert2