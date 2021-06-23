It's hard to remember an MLB season where the Fantasy Baseball landscape has changed more than just in the first half of the 2021 season. In April, it looked like we might be looking at a historic pitching season, as a combination of long term trends -- increased velocity, increased spin rate, and increased swing-and-miss rates as a result of those things -- and short-term trends -- a baseball that didn't travel as far as previous seasons -- were leading to record strikeout numbers and offensive futility.

Things started to shift as the weather warmed up, but the biggest change seems to have come in June, with the league cracking down on the usage of foreign substances by pitchers leading to significant drops in league-wide spin rate and an increase in league OPS from .698 in April to .731 so far in June. Add in a ton of injuries and some high-profile prospect flops, and it's been one of the hardest seasons to make sense of that I can remember.

But still, we soldier on, not even halfway through the marathon of the season. The trade values column has been absent for the past two weeks while I was on vacation, which required a pretty substantial update to my overall rankings to account for what we've seen of late. With that in mind, here's a highlight of the biggest risers and fallers in the rankings over the last three weeks, starting with the continued emergence of a generational superstar:

Biggest risers

Shohei Ohtani (DH) - +8 -- Ohtani has had a great month -- hitting .286/.429/.786 in June -- but this move up is as much about him gaining outfield eligibility over the last few weeks as anything. Ohtani is an incredibly valuable player as a DH-only option, but he's arguably one of the 10-15 best hitters in Fantasy now that you can slide him into an OF spot in CBS Fantasy leagues.

George Springer +5 -- Springer has played just five games so far this season due to injuries, so even though he's back now, he's still below where he was when he started the season. Injury risk is part of that, but it's also partially because he's likely to continue to hit fifth or lower in the lineup moving forward, as he did in his first game back Tuesday. If he gets hot and moves up to the top two spots like we expected coming into the season, he'll creep back up.

Marcus Semien +5 -- But Semien is hitting leadoff for now, so he's on the move up. I've been a bit skeptical of Semien's play so far, and the timing here is a bit odd since he's slumped over the last few weeks. However, he's going to continue to put up huge counting stats as long as he's at the top of the Jays lineup, and even during a cold June, he has 16 runs and 10 RBI in 19 games.

Salvador Perez +4 -- I was skeptical that Perez would be worth a top-100 pick coming off his big performance in the shortened 2020, but he's been worth it and then some so far. Sure, a hot June has helped, but he's had at least five homers and 13 RBI in each month to date, providing decent first-base kind of production from a catcher. He's arguably the top catcher in Fantasy now.

Tommy Pham +4 -- I was worried Pham might be hitting a wall when he posted an ugly .503 OPS in the month of April, but he's looked a lot more like himself since -- including a .318/.430/.561 line with five steals in June so far. Pham is 33, but he's on a 25-homer pace and should have better days ahead in the run production categories moving forward, too.

Willy Adames +4 -- Here's what Adames' 150-game pace looks like since he was traded away from the Rays: .280 average, 70 runs, 20 HR, 90 RBI, five SB. Here's his 150-game pace away from Tropicana Field for his career: .290-86-24-68-6. I'm starting to think this might be a legitimate breakout, especially as Adames has talked about how he had trouble seeing the ball at times in his old home park.

Biggest fallers

Tyler Glasnow -30 -- Glasnow is on the 60-day DL after having a partial UCL tear diagnosed in his right elbow, and it might be overly optimistic to even include him on this chart at this point. After all: I wouldn't feel comfortable giving up anything of value for him right now; would you? It's entirely possible Glasnow's season is over, and even if it isn't, he's out until at least the middle of August in a best-case scenario. I'm re-thinking not discounting him even more.

Shane Bieber -19 -- Even before his shoulder injury, Bieber hasn't looked right this season. He has a career-high walk rate and the worst expected wOBA on contact allowed of his career, too. His fastball and curveball haven't been nearly as effective as they were a year ago, too. Maybe he'll be fine when he gets back, but this is another one where I'm kind of talking myself into moving him down even further.

Jack Flaherty -11 -- Flaherty's oblique injury isn't nearly as severe as Glasnow's elbow, and there's at least a hope he can be back sometime in July. However, he has been restricted to playing catch so far, and there's no firm timetable for his return to the mound. And then there's the fact that, of all injuries, obliques seem to be as tricky as any, with the potential for setbacks and recurrences if you aren't extra careful. Flaherty can be an ace, but I'm not counting on it moving forward -- especially since Flaherty's strikeout rate and groundball rate had both moved in the wrong direction compared to the previous two seasons even before the injury.

Jarred Kelenic -9 -- Kelenic homered three times in four games after getting sent down, but he has struggled overall since his demotion, hitting .204/.268/.429 in 12 games. He's kept his strikeout rate in check, which is a good sign after he struck out 28.3% of the time in the majors, but he'll need to perform before he gets the call to come back, and you can't be as sure he'll be a star whenever he does come back as we once thought we were.

Byron Buxton -11 -- Maybe Buxton only ends up missing like a month and a half from his fractured hand and comes back and continues to play like the burgeoning superstar he has looked like so far this season, but the best-case scenario rarely seems to work out for Buxton. Buxton has hit .282 with 33 homers, 92 RBI, 88 runs, and 21 steals in 153 games since the start of 2019, and maybe he can help carry you to a title when he gets back. But his rotten luck has him sliding down the rankings.

Jesus Luzardo -7 -- I was pretty sure Luzardo was going to make the leap to the borderline ace category, but he just never really showed it even before his injury and subsequent demotion. There isn't an obvious physical explanation -- his spin rate and velocity look a lot like they did a year ago, for one thing. He just hasn't had the feel for his fastball or changeup, it seems, leaving him with a very good curveball and not much else. I still believe in Luzardo's ability to turn things around, and I would be trying to buy low, but I'm also fine cutting him at this point if you need the roster space. I've already done so in one 12-team Roto league.

Here are my updated trade values for Week 13:

H2H Points Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week Gerrit Cole 49 -2 Jacob deGrom 49 -1 Ronald Acuna 48

Juan Soto 44 -2 Vladimir Guerrero 43 3 Fernando Tatis 42

Jose Ramirez 42

Mookie Betts 42 -1 Max Scherzer 40

Freddie Freeman 39

Yu Darvish 39 -1 Brandon Woodruff 38 1 Trea Turner 38

Trevor Bauer 38 -2 Xander Bogaerts 36

Bryce Harper 36 -2 Corbin Burnes 33

Lucas Giolito 33

Zack Wheeler 32 2 Trevor Story 32

Clayton Kershaw 32

Manny Machado 32 -2 Aaron Nola 32 -4 Rafael Devers 31 1 Lance Lynn 31

Shohei Ohtani (DH) 29 6 Aaron Judge 29 1 Shane Bieber 28 -19 Anthony Rendon 28 -4 Francisco Lindor 27

Jose Altuve 26 2 Bo Bichette 26 1 Ketel Marte 26 1 Alex Bregman 26 -6 Kyle Tucker 25

Christian Yelich 25

Walker Buehler 25 -1 Nick Castellanos 24 2 Whit Merrifield 24

Joe Musgrove 24

Nolan Arenado 24 -1 Cody Bellinger 24 -4 Mike Trout 23

Ozzie Albies 23

Jose Abreu 23

Kris Bryant 23

J.D. Martinez 23 -2 Sandy Alcantara 21

Tim Anderson 21 -1 Hyun-Jin Ryu 21 -1 George Springer 20 5 Charlie Morton 20

Kyle Hendricks 20

Pete Alonso 19 1 Jose Berrios 19

Yordan Alvarez 19

Kenta Maeda 19 -1 Kevin Gausman 18 2 Paul Goldschmidt 18 1 Max Muncy 18

Giancarlo Stanton 18 -1 Nelson Cruz 17 1 Josh Hader 17 1 J.T. Realmuto 17 1 Corey Seager 17 1 Ian Anderson 17 -1 Zack Greinke 17 -3 Blake Snell 16

Matt Olson 15 2 Carlos Rodon 15 2 Jesse Winker 15 2 Liam Hendriks 15 1 Starling Marte 15 1 Pablo Lopez 15

DJ LeMahieu 15 -1 Julio Urias 15 -2 Marcus Semien 14 5 Salvador Perez 14 4 Freddy Peralta 14 1 Carlos Correa 14 1 Trent Grisham 14

Sonny Gray 14 -2 Anthony Rizzo 13 1 Edwin Diaz 13

Austin Meadows 13 -2 Jack Flaherty 12 -20 Luis Castillo 12 3 Randy Arozarena 12 2 Charlie Blackmon 12 1 Aroldis Chapman 12

Carlos Santana 12

Gleyber Torres 12 -1 Max Fried 12 -1 Shohei Ohtani (SP) 11

Teoscar Hernandez 11

Javier Baez 11

Robbie Ray 10 2 Ke'Bryan Hayes 10 2 Luke Voit 10 1 Raisel Iglesias 10 1 Alex Verdugo 10

Kenley Jansen 10

Trevor Rogers 10

Mike Yastrzemski 10

Will Smith (C) 9 2 Chris Paddack 9 2 Craig Kimbrel 9 1 Trey Mancini 9 1 Michael Brantley 9 1 Ryan McMahon 9 1 Rhys Hoskins 9 1 Tyler Mahle 9

Eugenio Suarez 9

Mitch Haniger 9 -1 Lance McCullers 8 2 Dansby Swanson 8 1 Jared Walsh 8 1 Will Smith (RP) 8 1 Frankie Montas 8 1 Willson Contreras 8

Marcus Stroman 8

Mark Melancon 8 -1 Josh Donaldson 8 -1 Austin Riley 8 -1 Yoan Moncada 8 -2 Joey Votto 7 3 Bryan Reynolds 7 3 Mark Canha 7 2 Framber Valdez 7 2 Joey Gallo 7 1 Max Kepler 7 1 Cavan Biggio 7

Lourdes Gurriel 7 -1 Wil Myers 7 -2 Tommy Pham 6 4 Cedric Mullins 6 3 Shane McClanahan 6 3 Michael Conforto 6 2 Jeff McNeil 6 2 Wander Franco 6 2 Anthony Santander 6 2 Matt Barnes 6 1 Yasmani Grandal 6

Yusei Kikuchi 6

Eddie Rosario 6 -1 Emmanuel Clase 6 -1 Jazz Chisholm 6 -2 Hector Neris 6 -2 Zach Eflin 6 -2 John Means 6 -7 Tyler Glasnow 5 -30 Kyle Schwarber 5 3 Zac Gallen 5 3 Dinelson Lamet 5 2 Tommy Edman 5 2 James Karinchak 5 2 Jake Cronenworth 5 1 Sean Manaea 5 1 Avisail Garcia 5 1 Justin Turner 5

Alex Reyes 5

Yuli Gurriel 5

Patrick Corbin 5

Ryan Pressly 5

Christian Vazquez 5

Adam Wainwright 5

Eduardo Rodriguez 5 -1 Adolis Garcia 5 -1 Eric Hosmer 5 -2 Matt Chapman 5 -3 Jesus Luzardo 5 -7 Justin Upton 4 4 Willy Adames 4 4 Chris Bassitt 4 3 Andrew McCutchen 4 3 Ryan Mountcastle 4 2 Chris Sale 4 2 Gary Sanchez 4 2 Kolten Wong 4 1 Jorge Polanco 4 1 Jordan Montgomery 4 1 Tarik Skubal 4 1 Stephen Strasburg 4

Omar Narvaez 4

Rich Hill 4

Dylan Cease 4

Michael Pineda 4 -1 Willie Calhoun 4 -2 Dallas Keuchel 4 -2 Gio Urshela 4 -3 Dylan Bundy 4 -4 Brandon Lowe 4 -4 Chris Taylor 3 3 Cristian Javier 3 3 Taijuan Walker 3 3 Franmil Reyes 3 3 Adam Duvall 3 3 James Kaprielian 3 3 Luis Urias 3 3 Jordan Romano 3 2 Jean Segura 3 1 Yimi Garcia 3 1 Mike Minor 3 1 Jake Diekman 3 1 Josh Bell 3 1 Manuel Margot 3 1 Taylor Rogers 3 1 Buster Posey 3 1 Diego Castillo 3

Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3

Raimel Tapia 3

Adbert Alzolay 3

Brendan Rodgers 3

Andrew Heaney 3

Anthony DeSclafani 3

Tony Gonsolin 3

Amed Rosario 3

German Marquez 3

Casey Mize 3

Sixto Sanchez 3 -1 Dominic Smith 3 -1 Marco Gonzales 3 -2 Jose Urquidy 3 -2 Zach Plesac 3 -3 Alex Wood 3 -4 Jake Odorizzi 2 2 Akil Baddoo 2 2 Kyle Seager 2 2 Lucas Sims 2 2 Alex Cobb 2 2 Hunter Renfroe 2 2 Jonathan Schoop 2 2 Max Stassi 2 2 Patrick Sandoval 2 2 Jonathan India 2 2 Jake Fraley 2 2 Jesus Sanchez 2 2 Jorge Soler 2 1 Nathan Eovaldi 2 1 Joc Pederson 2 1 Danny Duffy 2 1 Kendall Graveman 2

Ty France 2

Cesar Hernandez 2

Alec Bohm 2

Jesus Aguilar 2

Jed Lowrie 2

Logan Gilbert 2

Andrew Benintendi 2 -1 Carlos Carrasco 2 -1 Ramon Laureano 2 -2 Nick Solak 2 -2 Jameson Taillon 2 -3 Dylan Carlson 2 -3 Mike Moustakas 2 -4 Adalberto Mondesi 2 -7

Roto Trade Values

