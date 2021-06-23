It's hard to remember an MLB season where the Fantasy Baseball landscape has changed more than just in the first half of the 2021 season. In April, it looked like we might be looking at a historic pitching season, as a combination of long term trends -- increased velocity, increased spin rate, and increased swing-and-miss rates as a result of those things -- and short-term trends -- a baseball that didn't travel as far as previous seasons -- were leading to record strikeout numbers and offensive futility.
Things started to shift as the weather warmed up, but the biggest change seems to have come in June, with the league cracking down on the usage of foreign substances by pitchers leading to significant drops in league-wide spin rate and an increase in league OPS from .698 in April to .731 so far in June. Add in a ton of injuries and some high-profile prospect flops, and it's been one of the hardest seasons to make sense of that I can remember.
But still, we soldier on, not even halfway through the marathon of the season. The trade values column has been absent for the past two weeks while I was on vacation, which required a pretty substantial update to my overall rankings to account for what we've seen of late. With that in mind, here's a highlight of the biggest risers and fallers in the rankings over the last three weeks, starting with the continued emergence of a generational superstar:
Biggest risers
- Shohei Ohtani (DH) - +8 -- Ohtani has had a great month -- hitting .286/.429/.786 in June -- but this move up is as much about him gaining outfield eligibility over the last few weeks as anything. Ohtani is an incredibly valuable player as a DH-only option, but he's arguably one of the 10-15 best hitters in Fantasy now that you can slide him into an OF spot in CBS Fantasy leagues.
- George Springer +5 -- Springer has played just five games so far this season due to injuries, so even though he's back now, he's still below where he was when he started the season. Injury risk is part of that, but it's also partially because he's likely to continue to hit fifth or lower in the lineup moving forward, as he did in his first game back Tuesday. If he gets hot and moves up to the top two spots like we expected coming into the season, he'll creep back up.
- Marcus Semien +5 -- But Semien is hitting leadoff for now, so he's on the move up. I've been a bit skeptical of Semien's play so far, and the timing here is a bit odd since he's slumped over the last few weeks. However, he's going to continue to put up huge counting stats as long as he's at the top of the Jays lineup, and even during a cold June, he has 16 runs and 10 RBI in 19 games.
- Salvador Perez +4 -- I was skeptical that Perez would be worth a top-100 pick coming off his big performance in the shortened 2020, but he's been worth it and then some so far. Sure, a hot June has helped, but he's had at least five homers and 13 RBI in each month to date, providing decent first-base kind of production from a catcher. He's arguably the top catcher in Fantasy now.
- Tommy Pham +4 -- I was worried Pham might be hitting a wall when he posted an ugly .503 OPS in the month of April, but he's looked a lot more like himself since -- including a .318/.430/.561 line with five steals in June so far. Pham is 33, but he's on a 25-homer pace and should have better days ahead in the run production categories moving forward, too.
- Willy Adames +4 -- Here's what Adames' 150-game pace looks like since he was traded away from the Rays: .280 average, 70 runs, 20 HR, 90 RBI, five SB. Here's his 150-game pace away from Tropicana Field for his career: .290-86-24-68-6. I'm starting to think this might be a legitimate breakout, especially as Adames has talked about how he had trouble seeing the ball at times in his old home park.
Biggest fallers
- Tyler Glasnow -30 -- Glasnow is on the 60-day DL after having a partial UCL tear diagnosed in his right elbow, and it might be overly optimistic to even include him on this chart at this point. After all: I wouldn't feel comfortable giving up anything of value for him right now; would you? It's entirely possible Glasnow's season is over, and even if it isn't, he's out until at least the middle of August in a best-case scenario. I'm re-thinking not discounting him even more.
- Shane Bieber -19 -- Even before his shoulder injury, Bieber hasn't looked right this season. He has a career-high walk rate and the worst expected wOBA on contact allowed of his career, too. His fastball and curveball haven't been nearly as effective as they were a year ago, too. Maybe he'll be fine when he gets back, but this is another one where I'm kind of talking myself into moving him down even further.
- Jack Flaherty -11 -- Flaherty's oblique injury isn't nearly as severe as Glasnow's elbow, and there's at least a hope he can be back sometime in July. However, he has been restricted to playing catch so far, and there's no firm timetable for his return to the mound. And then there's the fact that, of all injuries, obliques seem to be as tricky as any, with the potential for setbacks and recurrences if you aren't extra careful. Flaherty can be an ace, but I'm not counting on it moving forward -- especially since Flaherty's strikeout rate and groundball rate had both moved in the wrong direction compared to the previous two seasons even before the injury.
- Jarred Kelenic -9 -- Kelenic homered three times in four games after getting sent down, but he has struggled overall since his demotion, hitting .204/.268/.429 in 12 games. He's kept his strikeout rate in check, which is a good sign after he struck out 28.3% of the time in the majors, but he'll need to perform before he gets the call to come back, and you can't be as sure he'll be a star whenever he does come back as we once thought we were.
- Byron Buxton -11 -- Maybe Buxton only ends up missing like a month and a half from his fractured hand and comes back and continues to play like the burgeoning superstar he has looked like so far this season, but the best-case scenario rarely seems to work out for Buxton. Buxton has hit .282 with 33 homers, 92 RBI, 88 runs, and 21 steals in 153 games since the start of 2019, and maybe he can help carry you to a title when he gets back. But his rotten luck has him sliding down the rankings.
- Jesus Luzardo -7 -- I was pretty sure Luzardo was going to make the leap to the borderline ace category, but he just never really showed it even before his injury and subsequent demotion. There isn't an obvious physical explanation -- his spin rate and velocity look a lot like they did a year ago, for one thing. He just hasn't had the feel for his fastball or changeup, it seems, leaving him with a very good curveball and not much else. I still believe in Luzardo's ability to turn things around, and I would be trying to buy low, but I'm also fine cutting him at this point if you need the roster space. I've already done so in one 12-team Roto league.
Here are my updated trade values for Week 13:
H2H Points Trade Values
|Name
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|Gerrit Cole
|49
|-2
|Jacob deGrom
|49
|-1
|Ronald Acuna
|48
|
|Juan Soto
|44
|-2
|Vladimir Guerrero
|43
|3
|Fernando Tatis
|42
|
|Jose Ramirez
|42
|
|Mookie Betts
|42
|-1
|Max Scherzer
|40
|
|Freddie Freeman
|39
|
|Yu Darvish
|39
|-1
|Brandon Woodruff
|38
|1
|Trea Turner
|38
|
|Trevor Bauer
|38
|-2
|Xander Bogaerts
|36
|
|Bryce Harper
|36
|-2
|Corbin Burnes
|33
|
|Lucas Giolito
|33
|
|Zack Wheeler
|32
|2
|Trevor Story
|32
|
|Clayton Kershaw
|32
|
|Manny Machado
|32
|-2
|Aaron Nola
|32
|-4
|Rafael Devers
|31
|1
|Lance Lynn
|31
|
|Shohei Ohtani (DH)
|29
|6
|Aaron Judge
|29
|1
|Shane Bieber
|28
|-19
|Anthony Rendon
|28
|-4
|Francisco Lindor
|27
|
|Jose Altuve
|26
|2
|Bo Bichette
|26
|1
|Ketel Marte
|26
|1
|Alex Bregman
|26
|-6
|Kyle Tucker
|25
|
|Christian Yelich
|25
|
|Walker Buehler
|25
|-1
|Nick Castellanos
|24
|2
|Whit Merrifield
|24
|
|Joe Musgrove
|24
|
|Nolan Arenado
|24
|-1
|Cody Bellinger
|24
|-4
|Mike Trout
|23
|
|Ozzie Albies
|23
|
|Jose Abreu
|23
|
|Kris Bryant
|23
|
|J.D. Martinez
|23
|-2
|Sandy Alcantara
|21
|
|Tim Anderson
|21
|-1
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|21
|-1
|George Springer
|20
|5
|Charlie Morton
|20
|
|Kyle Hendricks
|20
|
|Pete Alonso
|19
|1
|Jose Berrios
|19
|
|Yordan Alvarez
|19
|
|Kenta Maeda
|19
|-1
|Kevin Gausman
|18
|2
|Paul Goldschmidt
|18
|1
|Max Muncy
|18
|
|Giancarlo Stanton
|18
|-1
|Nelson Cruz
|17
|1
|Josh Hader
|17
|1
|J.T. Realmuto
|17
|1
|Corey Seager
|17
|1
|Ian Anderson
|17
|-1
|Zack Greinke
|17
|-3
|Blake Snell
|16
|
|Matt Olson
|15
|2
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|2
|Jesse Winker
|15
|2
|Liam Hendriks
|15
|1
|Starling Marte
|15
|1
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|
|DJ LeMahieu
|15
|-1
|Julio Urias
|15
|-2
|Marcus Semien
|14
|5
|Salvador Perez
|14
|4
|Freddy Peralta
|14
|1
|Carlos Correa
|14
|1
|Trent Grisham
|14
|
|Sonny Gray
|14
|-2
|Anthony Rizzo
|13
|1
|Edwin Diaz
|13
|
|Austin Meadows
|13
|-2
|Jack Flaherty
|12
|-20
|Luis Castillo
|12
|3
|Randy Arozarena
|12
|2
|Charlie Blackmon
|12
|1
|Aroldis Chapman
|12
|
|Carlos Santana
|12
|
|Gleyber Torres
|12
|-1
|Max Fried
|12
|-1
|Shohei Ohtani (SP)
|11
|
|Teoscar Hernandez
|11
|
|Javier Baez
|11
|
|Robbie Ray
|10
|2
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|10
|2
|Luke Voit
|10
|1
|Raisel Iglesias
|10
|1
|Alex Verdugo
|10
|
|Kenley Jansen
|10
|
|Trevor Rogers
|10
|
|Mike Yastrzemski
|10
|
|Will Smith (C)
|9
|2
|Chris Paddack
|9
|2
|Craig Kimbrel
|9
|1
|Trey Mancini
|9
|1
|Michael Brantley
|9
|1
|Ryan McMahon
|9
|1
|Rhys Hoskins
|9
|1
|Tyler Mahle
|9
|
|Eugenio Suarez
|9
|
|Mitch Haniger
|9
|-1
|Lance McCullers
|8
|2
|Dansby Swanson
|8
|1
|Jared Walsh
|8
|1
|Will Smith (RP)
|8
|1
|Frankie Montas
|8
|1
|Willson Contreras
|8
|
|Marcus Stroman
|8
|
|Mark Melancon
|8
|-1
|Josh Donaldson
|8
|-1
|Austin Riley
|8
|-1
|Yoan Moncada
|8
|-2
|Joey Votto
|7
|3
|Bryan Reynolds
|7
|3
|Mark Canha
|7
|2
|Framber Valdez
|7
|2
|Joey Gallo
|7
|1
|Max Kepler
|7
|1
|Cavan Biggio
|7
|
|Lourdes Gurriel
|7
|-1
|Wil Myers
|7
|-2
|Tommy Pham
|6
|4
|Cedric Mullins
|6
|3
|Shane McClanahan
|6
|3
|Michael Conforto
|6
|2
|Jeff McNeil
|6
|2
|Wander Franco
|6
|2
|Anthony Santander
|6
|2
|Matt Barnes
|6
|1
|Yasmani Grandal
|6
|
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6
|
|Eddie Rosario
|6
|-1
|Emmanuel Clase
|6
|-1
|Jazz Chisholm
|6
|-2
|Hector Neris
|6
|-2
|Zach Eflin
|6
|-2
|John Means
|6
|-7
|Tyler Glasnow
|5
|-30
|Kyle Schwarber
|5
|3
|Zac Gallen
|5
|3
|Dinelson Lamet
|5
|2
|Tommy Edman
|5
|2
|James Karinchak
|5
|2
|Jake Cronenworth
|5
|1
|Sean Manaea
|5
|1
|Avisail Garcia
|5
|1
|Justin Turner
|5
|
|Alex Reyes
|5
|
|Yuli Gurriel
|5
|
|Patrick Corbin
|5
|
|Ryan Pressly
|5
|
|Christian Vazquez
|5
|
|Adam Wainwright
|5
|
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|5
|-1
|Adolis Garcia
|5
|-1
|Eric Hosmer
|5
|-2
|Matt Chapman
|5
|-3
|Jesus Luzardo
|5
|-7
|Justin Upton
|4
|4
|Willy Adames
|4
|4
|Chris Bassitt
|4
|3
|Andrew McCutchen
|4
|3
|Ryan Mountcastle
|4
|2
|Chris Sale
|4
|2
|Gary Sanchez
|4
|2
|Kolten Wong
|4
|1
|Jorge Polanco
|4
|1
|Jordan Montgomery
|4
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|4
|1
|Stephen Strasburg
|4
|
|Omar Narvaez
|4
|
|Rich Hill
|4
|
|Dylan Cease
|4
|
|Michael Pineda
|4
|-1
|Willie Calhoun
|4
|-2
|Dallas Keuchel
|4
|-2
|Gio Urshela
|4
|-3
|Dylan Bundy
|4
|-4
|Brandon Lowe
|4
|-4
|Chris Taylor
|3
|3
|Cristian Javier
|3
|3
|Taijuan Walker
|3
|3
|Franmil Reyes
|3
|3
|Adam Duvall
|3
|3
|James Kaprielian
|3
|3
|Luis Urias
|3
|3
|Jordan Romano
|3
|2
|Jean Segura
|3
|1
|Yimi Garcia
|3
|1
|Mike Minor
|3
|1
|Jake Diekman
|3
|1
|Josh Bell
|3
|1
|Manuel Margot
|3
|1
|Taylor Rogers
|3
|1
|Buster Posey
|3
|1
|Diego Castillo
|3
|
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|3
|
|Raimel Tapia
|3
|
|Adbert Alzolay
|3
|
|Brendan Rodgers
|3
|
|Andrew Heaney
|3
|
|Anthony DeSclafani
|3
|
|Tony Gonsolin
|3
|
|Amed Rosario
|3
|
|German Marquez
|3
|
|Casey Mize
|3
|
|Sixto Sanchez
|3
|-1
|Dominic Smith
|3
|-1
|Marco Gonzales
|3
|-2
|Jose Urquidy
|3
|-2
|Zach Plesac
|3
|-3
|Alex Wood
|3
|-4
|Jake Odorizzi
|2
|2
|Akil Baddoo
|2
|2
|Kyle Seager
|2
|2
|Lucas Sims
|2
|2
|Alex Cobb
|2
|2
|Hunter Renfroe
|2
|2
|Jonathan Schoop
|2
|2
|Max Stassi
|2
|2
|Patrick Sandoval
|2
|2
|Jonathan India
|2
|2
|Jake Fraley
|2
|2
|Jesus Sanchez
|2
|2
|Jorge Soler
|2
|1
|Nathan Eovaldi
|2
|1
|Joc Pederson
|2
|1
|Danny Duffy
|2
|1
|Kendall Graveman
|2
|
|Ty France
|2
|
|Cesar Hernandez
|2
|
|Alec Bohm
|2
|
|Jesus Aguilar
|2
|
|Jed Lowrie
|2
|
|Logan Gilbert
|2
|
|Andrew Benintendi
|2
|-1
|Carlos Carrasco
|2
|-1
|Ramon Laureano
|2
|-2
|Nick Solak
|2
|-2
|Jameson Taillon
|2
|-3
|Dylan Carlson
|2
|-3
|Mike Moustakas
|2
|-4
|Adalberto Mondesi
|2
|-7
Roto Trade Values
|Name
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|Ronald Acuna
|43
|
|Fernando Tatis
|43
|
|Jacob deGrom
|40
|-1
|Gerrit Cole
|39
|-1
|Juan Soto
|39
|-2
|Trea Turner
|39
|
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|
|Mookie Betts
|37
|-1
|Vladimir Guerrero
|37
|3
|Max Scherzer
|33
|
|Bryce Harper
|32
|-2
|Yu Darvish
|32
|-1
|Brandon Woodruff
|32
|1
|Freddie Freeman
|32
|
|Xander Bogaerts
|32
|
|Trevor Bauer
|31
|-2
|Trevor Story
|31
|
|Manny Machado
|28
|-2
|Zack Wheeler
|28
|2
|Shohei Ohtani (DH)
|28
|8
|Corbin Burnes
|28
|
|Rafael Devers
|27
|1
|Clayton Kershaw
|27
|
|Lucas Giolito
|27
|
|J.D. Martinez
|26
|-2
|Tim Anderson
|26
|-1
|Shane Bieber
|25
|-12
|Bo Bichette
|25
|2
|Francisco Lindor
|25
|
|Kyle Tucker
|25
|
|Kris Bryant
|25
|
|Whit Merrifield
|25
|
|Aaron Nola
|24
|-4
|Anthony Rendon
|24
|-4
|Ketel Marte
|24
|1
|Aaron Judge
|24
|1
|Nick Castellanos
|24
|2
|Cody Bellinger
|23
|-4
|Jose Altuve
|23
|2
|Christian Yelich
|23
|
|Giancarlo Stanton
|22
|-1
|Walker Buehler
|22
|-1
|Ozzie Albies
|22
|
|Mike Trout
|22
|
|Pete Alonso
|21
|1
|Starling Marte
|21
|1
|Jose Abreu
|21
|
|Alex Bregman
|20
|-6
|Nolan Arenado
|20
|-1
|Joe Musgrove
|20
|
|Nelson Cruz
|19
|1
|Corey Seager
|19
|1
|George Springer
|19
|5
|Yordan Alvarez
|19
|
|Carlos Rodon
|18
|2
|Lance Lynn
|18
|
|Liam Hendriks
|17
|1
|Josh Hader
|17
|1
|Paul Goldschmidt
|17
|1
|Kevin Gausman
|17
|2
|Max Muncy
|17
|
|Sandy Alcantara
|17
|
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|16
|-1
|J.T. Realmuto
|16
|1
|Matt Olson
|16
|2
|Jesse Winker
|16
|2
|Salvador Perez
|16
|4
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|
|Teoscar Hernandez
|16
|
|Trent Grisham
|16
|
|Byron Buxton
|15
|-11
|Julio Urias
|15
|-2
|DJ LeMahieu
|15
|-1
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|2
|Javier Baez
|15
|
|Charlie Morton
|15
|
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|
|Kyle Hendricks
|15
|
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|14
|2
|Marcus Semien
|14
|5
|Aroldis Chapman
|14
|
|Adalberto Mondesi
|13
|-7
|Austin Meadows
|13
|-2
|Ian Anderson
|13
|-1
|Carlos Correa
|13
|1
|Craig Kimbrel
|13
|1
|Freddy Peralta
|13
|1
|Jose Berrios
|13
|
|Kenley Jansen
|13
|
|Alex Verdugo
|13
|
|Zack Greinke
|12
|-3
|Ramon Laureano
|12
|-2
|Yoan Moncada
|12
|-2
|Gleyber Torres
|12
|-1
|Kenta Maeda
|12
|-1
|Charlie Blackmon
|12
|1
|Raisel Iglesias
|12
|1
|Trevor Rogers
|12
|
|Jack Flaherty
|11
|-15
|Sonny Gray
|11
|-2
|Lourdes Gurriel
|11
|-1
|Max Fried
|11
|-1
|Joey Gallo
|11
|1
|Jared Walsh
|11
|1
|Trey Mancini
|11
|1
|Luis Castillo
|11
|3
|Shohei Ohtani (SP)
|11
|
|Eddie Rosario
|10
|-1
|Mitch Haniger
|10
|-1
|Anthony Rizzo
|10
|1
|Michael Brantley
|10
|1
|Luke Voit
|10
|1
|Ryan McMahon
|10
|1
|Will Smith (C)
|10
|2
|Robbie Ray
|10
|2
|Willson Contreras
|10
|
|Jazz Chisholm
|9
|-2
|Brad Hand
|9
|-1
|Mark Melancon
|9
|-1
|Rhys Hoskins
|9
|1
|Will Smith (RP)
|9
|1
|Jeff McNeil
|9
|2
|Blake Snell
|9
|
|Matt Chapman
|8
|-3
|Wil Myers
|8
|-2
|Josh Donaldson
|8
|-1
|Dansby Swanson
|8
|1
|Tommy Edman
|8
|2
|Framber Valdez
|8
|2
|Wander Franco
|8
|2
|Mark Canha
|8
|2
|Cedric Mullins
|8
|3
|Tommy Pham
|8
|4
|Victor Robles
|8
|
|Alex Reyes
|8
|
|Justin Turner
|8
|
|Eugenio Suarez
|8
|
|Ryan Pressly
|8
|
|Carlos Santana
|8
|
|Marcus Stroman
|8
|
|Tyler Glasnow
|7
|-20
|Zach Eflin
|7
|-2
|Adolis Garcia
|7
|-1
|Austin Riley
|7
|-1
|Jake Cronenworth
|7
|1
|Buster Posey
|7
|1
|Max Kepler
|7
|1
|Kolten Wong
|7
|1
|Anthony Santander
|7
|2
|Chris Paddack
|7
|2
|Bryan Reynolds
|7
|3
|Kyle Schwarber
|7
|3
|Zac Gallen
|7
|3
|Tyler Mahle
|7
|
|Dylan Cease
|7
|
|John Means
|6
|-7
|Brandon Lowe
|6
|-4
|Gio Urshela
|6
|-3
|Eric Hosmer
|6
|-2
|Emmanuel Clase
|6
|-1
|Matt Barnes
|6
|1
|Sean Manaea
|6
|1
|Gary Sanchez
|6
|2
|James Karinchak
|6
|2
|Lance McCullers
|6
|2
|Michael Conforto
|6
|2
|Chris Taylor
|6
|3
|Franmil Reyes
|6
|3
|Tyler O'Neill
|6
|4
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|6
|
|Yuli Gurriel
|6
|
|Christian Vazquez
|6
|
|Cavan Biggio
|6
|
|Alec Bohm
|6
|
|Mike Yastrzemski
|6
|
|Mike Moustakas
|5
|-4
|Dylan Carlson
|5
|-3
|Hector Neris
|5
|-2
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|5
|-1
|Avisail Garcia
|5
|1
|Taylor Rogers
|5
|1
|Frankie Montas
|5
|1
|C.J. Cron
|5
|1
|Jean Segura
|5
|1
|Chris Sale
|5
|2
|Joey Votto
|5
|3
|Chris Bassitt
|5
|3
|Raimel Tapia
|5
|
|Yasmani Grandal
|5
|
|Omar Narvaez
|5
|
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5
|
|Alex Wood
|4
|-4
|Dylan Bundy
|4
|-4
|Zach Plesac
|4
|-3
|Nick Solak
|4
|-2
|Ian Happ
|4
|-2
|Nate Lowe
|4
|-2
|Willie Calhoun
|4
|-2
|Didi Gregorius
|4
|-2
|Dominic Smith
|4
|-1
|Andrew Benintendi
|4
|-1
|Jorge Polanco
|4
|1
|Randal Grichuk
|4
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|4
|1
|Yimi Garcia
|4
|1
|Ryan Mountcastle
|4
|2
|Andrew McCutchen
|4
|3
|Cristian Javier
|4
|3
|Shane McClanahan
|4
|3
|Justin Upton
|4
|4
|Willy Adames
|4
|4
|Patrick Corbin
|4
|
|Andrew Heaney
|4
|
|Jesus Aguilar
|4
|
|Adam Wainwright
|4
|
|Kendall Graveman
|4
|
|Diego Castillo
|4
|
|Jesus Luzardo
|3
|-7
|Jose Urquidy
|3
|-2
|Gavin Lux
|3
|-2
|Alex Kirilloff
|3
|-2
|Michael Pineda
|3
|-1
|Josh Bell
|3
|1
|Jorge Soler
|3
|1
|Jordan Montgomery
|3
|1
|Mike Minor
|3
|1
|Nathan Eovaldi
|3
|1
|Jake Odorizzi
|3
|2
|Dinelson Lamet
|3
|2
|Jordan Romano
|3
|2
|Akil Baddoo
|3
|2
|Taijuan Walker
|3
|3
|Adam Duvall
|3
|3
|James Kaprielian
|3
|3
|Luis Urias
|3
|3
|Ian Kennedy
|3
|
|Amed Rosario
|3
|
|Ty France
|3
|
|German Marquez
|3
|
|Anthony DeSclafani
|3
|
|Rich Hill
|3
|
|Adbert Alzolay
|3
|
|Brendan Rodgers
|3
|
|Casey Mize
|3
|
|Jo Adell
|3
|
|Garrett Hampson
|2
|-6
|Alek Manoah
|2
|-3
|Jonathan Villar
|2
|-3
|Tyler Naquin
|2
|-2
|Luis Severino
|2
|-2
|Nick Senzel
|2
|-2
|Andrew Vaughn
|2
|-2
|Dallas Keuchel
|2
|-2
|Carlos Carrasco
|2
|-1
|Myles Straw
|2
|-1
|Yadier Molina
|2
|1
|Joc Pederson
|2
|1
|Sean Murphy
|2
|1
|James McCann
|2
|1
|Richard Rodriguez
|2
|1
|Jake Diekman
|2
|1
|Danny Duffy
|2
|1
|Miguel Sano
|2
|1
|Manuel Margot
|2
|1
|JT Brubaker
|2
|1
|Tejay Antone
|2
|2
|Hunter Renfroe
|2
|2
|Jonathan Schoop
|2
|2
|Lucas Sims
|2
|2
|Jake McGee
|2
|2
|Kyle Seager
|2
|2
|Max Stassi
|2
|2
|Alex Cobb
|2
|2
|Jonathan India
|2
|2
|Patrick Sandoval
|2
|2
|Jake Fraley
|2
|2
|Jesus Sanchez
|2
|2
|Cesar Hernandez
|2
|
|Eduardo Escobar
|2
|
|Stephen Strasburg
|2
|
|Tony Gonsolin
|2
|
|Logan Gilbert
|2
|