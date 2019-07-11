Fantasy Baseball Week 16 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Ian Desmond, Robel Garcia

Most of you play in a league that will treat these four stray days of games immediately after the All-Star break like their own separate week, an extra short one wherein the margin for error will be higher.

Some of you play in a league that will lump these four stray days in with the week beginning July 15, creating an extra long 11-day scoring period wherein the margin for error will be lower. I'll address you weirdos a little further down, giving you your own special list of sleepers.

But for my four-day folks, we have some work to do.

The first item of note is that only four teams are actually playing four games, two because of a doubleheader Saturday. Of those four teams, only the Rays have favorable matchups, at least in terms of the pitchers they're facing, but the other three — the Astros, Rangers and Orioles — are noteworthy because that extra game counts for more than usual in an especially short week.

It's a judgment call whether it matters even more than the opposing pitchers, and you'll see I still include some hitters from those three other teams in my top 10 sleeper hitters, all owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Best hitter matchups for Week 16

1. Rays @BAL4

2. Reds @COL3

3. Rockies CIN3

4. Athletics CHW3

5. Angels SEA3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 16

1. Phillies WAS3

2. Twins @CLE3

3. Red Sox LAD3

4. Dodgers @BOS3

5. Marlins NYM3