Fantasy Baseball: Week 7 Two-Start pitcher rankings

A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott White ranks them all, identifying a couple sleepers.

You may notice there are fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13). It's a lighter load for most teams, with only seven playing seven games.

The bad news is it makes for fewer potential waiver wire pickups. The good news is you shouldn't need them as much. Everybody's in the same boat, as the saying goes, so it's not like you're going to face an opponent with nine projected starts this week. Not likely, anyway.

And that's especially good news because it's mostly high-end options in line for two starts. By and large, the pitchers you could grab off the waiver wire are more likely to sink you than not, perhaps twice over with the addition of a second start.

A couple of less-than-80-percent-owned guys who I do like this week, though, are Luis Castillo and Tyson Ross. The former has been working to get his arm slot back where it was last year and showed progress against the Brewers last time out. The latter has been generating big swing-and-miss totals with his slider, apart from one start at Coors Field, and seems to have made a full recovery from thoracic outlet surgery two years ago.

I could see starting as many as 23 of these pitchers in Fantasy, though realistically, Nos. 18-23 are probably better left for points leagues.

Two-start pitchers for Week 7
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Stephen Strasburg, WASat SDat ARI
2Carlos Martinez, STLvs. MINat SD
3Luis Severino, NYYvs. BOSvs. OAK
4James Paxton, SEAat TORat DET
5Blake Snell, TBvs. ATLat BAL
6Aaron Nola, PHIvs. SFvs. NYM
7Zack Godley, ARIat LADvs. WAS
8Sean Newcomb, ATLat TBat MIA
9Dallas Keuchel, HOUat OAKvs. TEX
10Kyle Hendricks, CHCvs. MIAvs. CHW
11Dylan Bundy, BALvs. KCvs. TB
12Luis Castillo, CINvs. NYMat LAD
13Michael Fulmer, DETat TEXvs. SEA
14Tyson Ross, SDvs. WASvs. STL
15Jeff Samardzija, SFat PHIat PIT
16Rich Hill, LADvs. ARIvs. CIN
17Jon Gray, COLvs. LAAvs. MIL
18Marcus Stroman, TORvs. SEAvs. BOS
19Drew Pomeranz, BOSat NYYat TOR
20Fernando Romero, MINat STLat LAA
21Danny Duffy, KCat BALat CLE
22Jarlin Garcia, MIA*at CHCvs. ATL
23Jose Urena, MIAat CHCvs. ATL
24Lucas Giolito, CHWvs. PITat CHC
25Jeremy Hellickson, WASat SDat ARI
26Zach Eflin, PHIvs. SFvs. NYM
27Homer Bailey, CINvs. NYMat LAD
28Brett Anderson, OAKvs. HOUat NYY
29Derek Holland, SFat PHIat PIT
30Matt Moore, TEXvs. DETat HOU
31Wade Miley, MILvs. CLEat COL
32Clayton Richard, SDvs. WASvs. STL

*RP-eligible

