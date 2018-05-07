Fantasy Baseball: Week 7 Two-Start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott White ranks them all, identifying a couple sleepers.
More Fantasy Baseball: Waiver Wire | Bullpen Report | Prospects Report
You may notice there are fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13). It's a lighter load for most teams, with only seven playing seven games.
The bad news is it makes for fewer potential waiver wire pickups. The good news is you shouldn't need them as much. Everybody's in the same boat, as the saying goes, so it's not like you're going to face an opponent with nine projected starts this week. Not likely, anyway.
- Subscribe to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
And that's especially good news because it's mostly high-end options in line for two starts. By and large, the pitchers you could grab off the waiver wire are more likely to sink you than not, perhaps twice over with the addition of a second start.
A couple of less-than-80-percent-owned guys who I do like this week, though, are Luis Castillo and Tyson Ross. The former has been working to get his arm slot back where it was last year and showed progress against the Brewers last time out. The latter has been generating big swing-and-miss totals with his slider, apart from one start at Coors Field, and seems to have made a full recovery from thoracic outlet surgery two years ago.
I could see starting as many as 23 of these pitchers in Fantasy, though realistically, Nos. 18-23 are probably better left for points leagues.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 7
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|at SD
|at ARI
|2
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|vs. MIN
|at SD
|3
|Luis Severino, NYY
|vs. BOS
|vs. OAK
|4
|James Paxton, SEA
|at TOR
|at DET
|5
|Blake Snell, TB
|vs. ATL
|at BAL
|6
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|vs. SF
|vs. NYM
|7
|Zack Godley, ARI
|at LAD
|vs. WAS
|8
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|at TB
|at MIA
|9
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|at OAK
|vs. TEX
|10
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|vs. MIA
|vs. CHW
|11
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|vs. KC
|vs. TB
|12
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|vs. NYM
|at LAD
|13
|Michael Fulmer, DET
|at TEX
|vs. SEA
|14
|Tyson Ross, SD
|vs. WAS
|vs. STL
|15
|Jeff Samardzija, SF
|at PHI
|at PIT
|16
|Rich Hill, LAD
|vs. ARI
|vs. CIN
|17
|Jon Gray, COL
|vs. LAA
|vs. MIL
|18
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|vs. SEA
|vs. BOS
|19
|Drew Pomeranz, BOS
|at NYY
|at TOR
|20
|Fernando Romero, MIN
|at STL
|at LAA
|21
|Danny Duffy, KC
|at BAL
|at CLE
|22
|Jarlin Garcia, MIA*
|at CHC
|vs. ATL
|23
|Jose Urena, MIA
|at CHC
|vs. ATL
|24
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|vs. PIT
|at CHC
|25
|Jeremy Hellickson, WAS
|at SD
|at ARI
|26
|Zach Eflin, PHI
|vs. SF
|vs. NYM
|27
|Homer Bailey, CIN
|vs. NYM
|at LAD
|28
|Brett Anderson, OAK
|vs. HOU
|at NYY
|29
|Derek Holland, SF
|at PHI
|at PIT
|30
|Matt Moore, TEX
|vs. DET
|at HOU
|31
|Wade Miley, MIL
|vs. CLE
|at COL
|32
|Clayton Richard, SD
|vs. WAS
|vs. STL
*RP-eligible
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....