Fantasy Baseball: Week 7 Two-Start pitcher rankings

You may notice there are fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13). It's a lighter load for most teams, with only seven playing seven games.

The bad news is it makes for fewer potential waiver wire pickups. The good news is you shouldn't need them as much. Everybody's in the same boat, as the saying goes, so it's not like you're going to face an opponent with nine projected starts this week. Not likely, anyway.

And that's especially good news because it's mostly high-end options in line for two starts. By and large, the pitchers you could grab off the waiver wire are more likely to sink you than not, perhaps twice over with the addition of a second start.

A couple of less-than-80-percent-owned guys who I do like this week, though, are Luis Castillo and Tyson Ross. The former has been working to get his arm slot back where it was last year and showed progress against the Brewers last time out. The latter has been generating big swing-and-miss totals with his slider, apart from one start at Coors Field, and seems to have made a full recovery from thoracic outlet surgery two years ago.

I could see starting as many as 23 of these pitchers in Fantasy, though realistically, Nos. 18-23 are probably better left for points leagues.

Two-start pitchers for Week 7 Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2 1 Stephen Strasburg, WAS at SD at ARI 2 Carlos Martinez, STL vs. MIN at SD 3 Luis Severino, NYY vs. BOS vs. OAK 4 James Paxton, SEA at TOR at DET 5 Blake Snell, TB vs. ATL at BAL 6 Aaron Nola, PHI vs. SF vs. NYM 7 Zack Godley, ARI at LAD vs. WAS 8 Sean Newcomb, ATL at TB at MIA 9 Dallas Keuchel, HOU at OAK vs. TEX 10 Kyle Hendricks, CHC vs. MIA vs. CHW 11 Dylan Bundy, BAL vs. KC vs. TB 12 Luis Castillo, CIN vs. NYM at LAD 13 Michael Fulmer, DET at TEX vs. SEA 14 Tyson Ross, SD vs. WAS vs. STL 15 Jeff Samardzija, SF at PHI at PIT 16 Rich Hill, LAD vs. ARI vs. CIN 17 Jon Gray, COL vs. LAA vs. MIL 18 Marcus Stroman, TOR vs. SEA vs. BOS 19 Drew Pomeranz, BOS at NYY at TOR 20 Fernando Romero, MIN at STL at LAA 21 Danny Duffy, KC at BAL at CLE 22 Jarlin Garcia, MIA* at CHC vs. ATL 23 Jose Urena, MIA at CHC vs. ATL 24 Lucas Giolito, CHW vs. PIT at CHC 25 Jeremy Hellickson, WAS at SD at ARI 26 Zach Eflin, PHI vs. SF vs. NYM 27 Homer Bailey, CIN vs. NYM at LAD 28 Brett Anderson, OAK vs. HOU at NYY 29 Derek Holland, SF at PHI at PIT 30 Matt Moore, TEX vs. DET at HOU 31 Wade Miley, MIL vs. CLE at COL 32 Clayton Richard, SD vs. WAS vs. STL

*RP-eligible