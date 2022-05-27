We've been here with Juan Soto before. You might have forgotten it because his numbers were so dominant by the end of the season, but Soto got off to a pretty lackluster start last season. On May 27 of last season, Soto was hitting just .281/.389/.413, with four homers, 21 runs, 16 RBI, and just one stolen base – a 19-homer, 176-runs/RBI pace that made him one of the biggest disappointments in Fantasy.

There was enough concern about Soto that, even as late as June 24, I wrote a piece with the headline, "There's nothing wrong with Juan Soto, you should trade for him, and here's the evidence." As of that point, Soto had just a .825 OPS with eight homers in 61 games; he would, of course, go on to hit .340/.505/.612 from that point on to finish second in MVP voting with a .999 OPS overall.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Soto is off to another lackluster start this season, obviously. He's hitting .236/.379/.435, and one Fantasy Baseball Today listener emailed the show this week to offer a possible explanation for Soto's struggles:

"Seems like he's been scuffling, and with the Nationals lineup being so mediocre, he isn't going to have many RBI opportunities and the runs aren't coming any time soon either. Then there's the sub .240 batting average. How much do you all think can be salvaged by what looks to be a rough season in that weak lineup? Might Soto be affected by the Nationals' lack of competitiveness?"

Run production numbers do certainly paint a pretty lackluster picture of Soto, who has just 14 RBI to go with 26 runs in 45 games. That actually puts him below his early-season pace from last season, and this Nationals lineup doesn't look like it's going to get much better from here. Should expectations be lowered for Soto as a result?

Of course, it's impossible to prove one way or another whether the Nationals' lack of competitiveness is a factor in Soto's struggles. On the one hand, he is human, and it might be tough to find the motivation to give it your all on a 15-30 team every night. On the other hand, the Nationals won just 65 games last season, so I'm skeptical that's really what is at play here. And, while the lineup context around him is dreadful, it's no worse than last year's – and if Nelson Cruz can get going, it should arguably be even better.

That's not to say everything in Soto's profile is perfect, of course. His expected batting average has dropped to .284, after being above .300 each of the previous two seasons, and his average exit velocity (89.0 mph) and hard-hit rate (42.9%) are both down from his 2021 marks (93.0 mph and 52.7%, respectively). Soto hasn't been quite as good as he was in 2021, at least so far.

Soto is chasing pitches out of the strike zone more than he did in 2021, though a 19.8% chase rate is hardly reason to be concerned. He's also seeing more pitches outside of the strike zone, so that's not a great combination, though again, nothing here is particularly alarming at this point in the season.

Soto has increased his average launch angle to 8.1 degrees, the second straight season in a row that has increased, but he's still plenty of balls on the ground – his 50% groundball rate is only slightly lower than his 52.9% mark from 2021. If you're looking for a red flag, you'll find it on the other end of the batted-ball spectrum, as he has a 7.5% pop-up rate, nearly double last season's 3.9% rate. Pop-ups are pretty much guaranteed outs no matter how hard they are hit, so that could help explain his relative struggles, especially with batting average.

But the point to take away from this is that, where Soto is doing worse than last year, we're talking about pretty marginal changes, for the most part. And they are changes that, when it comes to a 23-year-old who has put together one of the best starts to a career in major-league history, shouldn't be too hard to overlook. Maybe Soto's struggles continue all season long, for one reason or another. I'm not saying that can't happen, obviously; Bryce Harper followed up his first MVP with a .243/.373/.441 season. But, Soto has earned more than enough of the benefit of the doubt from me that my view of him really hasn't changed very much. He's still a top-five player in both points and Roto in my latest Trade Values chart, with a trade cost in line with the best players in the league.

If you can get him for any kind of discount based on this start, even for just a late first-round type like Freddie Freeman or Mookie Betts, you should do it. Don't overthink it. Here's where Soto stacks up in my latest trade values:

Week 8 Rotisserie Trade Values

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B 41 3B-DH 2 Mike Trout, LAA, CF 41 OF 3 Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF 41 DH-OF 4 Trea Turner, LAD, SS 41 2B-SS 5 Juan Soto, WAS, RF 41 OF 6 Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B 39 1B-DH 7 Mookie Betts, LAD, RF 39 OF 8 Bryce Harper, PHI, RF 36 DH-OF 9 Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH 36 DH-SP 10 Manny Machado, SD, 3B 36 3B 11 Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B 34 1B 12 Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF 34 OF 13 Bo Bichette, TOR, SS 34 SS 14 Aaron Judge, NYY, RF 34 DH-OF 15 Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP 34 SP 16 Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP 34 SP 17 Luis Robert, CHW, CF 31 OF 18 Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B 31 3B 19 Carlos Rodon, SF, SP 31 SP 20 Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH 31 DH-OF 21 Justin Verlander, HOU, SP 31 SP 22 Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP 31 SP 23 George Springer, TOR, CF 31 DH-OF 24 Byron Buxton, MIN, CF 31 DH-OF 25 Starling Marte, NYM, CF 27 OF 26 Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF 27 DH-OF 27 Matt Olson, ATL, 1B 27 1B 28 Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS 26 SS 29 Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP 26 SP 30 Tim Anderson, CHW, SS 26 SS 31 Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B 26 2B 32 Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP 26 SP 33 Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B 25 2B 34 Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF 25 OF 35 Walker Buehler, LAD, SP 25 SP 36 Corey Seager, TEX, SS 24 SS 37 Trevor Story, BOS, SS 24 2B-SS 38 Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF 24 OF 39 Ketel Marte, ARI, CF 24 2B-OF 40 Salvador Perez, KC, C 24 C-DH 41 Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF 24 OF 42 Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B 24 1B 43 Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP 24 SP 44 Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B 24 2B-OF 45 Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B 24 1B-DH 46 Austin Riley, ATL, 3B 24 3B 47 Aaron Nola, PHI, SP 24 SP 48 Julio Urias, LAD, SP 21 SP 49 Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS 20 SS 50 Josh Hader, MIL, RP 20 RP 51 Christian Yelich, MIL, LF 20 DH-OF 52 Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP 19 SP 53 Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP 19 RP 54 Wander Franco, TB, SS 19 DH-SS 55 Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B 19 1B-DH 56 Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B 18 3B 57 Carlos Correa, MIN, SS 18 SS 58 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH 18 DH-OF 59 J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH 18 DH-OF 60 Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF 18 OF 61 Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF 18 OF 62 Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF 18 OF 63 Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF 18 OF 64 Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B 18 2B-SS 65 Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B 17 2B-SS 66 Kris Bryant, COL, LF 17 3B-OF 67 Max Fried, ATL, SP 17 SP 68 Robbie Ray, SEA, SP 17 SP 69 Shane Bieber, CLE, SP 17 SP 70 Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B 16 3B 71 Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP 16 SP 72 Dylan Cease, CHW, SP 16 SP 73 Fernando Tatis, SD, SS 16 OF-SS 74 Shane McClanahan, TB, SP 16 SP 75 Joe Musgrove, SD, SP 16 SP 76 Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP 15 RP 77 Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH 14 DH 78 Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP 13 SP 79 Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP 13 RP 80 Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP 12 RP 81 Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP 12 SP 82 Charlie Morton, ATL, SP 12 SP 83 Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF 12 OF 84 Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B 12 2B 85 Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B 12 3B 86 Alek Manoah, TOR, SP 12 SP 87 Frankie Montas, OAK, SP 12 SP 88 Logan Webb, SF, SP 12 SP 89 Bobby Witt, KC, SS 12 3B-SS 90 Javier Baez, DET, SS 12 2B-SS 91 Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP 12 SP 92 Randy Arozarena, TB, LF 12 DH-OF 93 Jordan Romano, TOR, RP 12 RP 94 J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C 12 C 95 Jose Berrios, TOR, SP 12 SP 96 Will Smith, LAD, C 12 C 97 Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP 12 RP 98 Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH 12 DH-OF 99 Willy Adames, MIL, SS 11 SS 100 C.J. Cron, COL, 1B 11 1B-DH 101 Tommy Edman, STL, 2B 11 2B-OF-SS 102 Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP 11 RP 103 Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B 11 2B-SS 104 Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP 11 RP 105 Yu Darvish, SD, SP 11 SP 106 Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B 10 1B 107 Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF 10 DH-OF 108 Randal Grichuk, COL, CF 10 OF 109 Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF 10 DH-OF 110 Taylor Ward, LAA, RF 10 OF 111 Justin Turner, LAD, 3B 10 3B-DH 112 Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP 9 SP 113 Josh Bell, WAS, 1B 9 1B 114 Joey Votto, CIN, 1B 9 1B 115 Ty France, SEA, 1B 9 1B-2B-DH 116 Jonathan India, CIN, 2B 9 2B 117 Framber Valdez, HOU, SP 9 SP 118 Alek Thomas, ARI, CF 8 OF 119 Connor Joe, COL, LF 8 1B-DH-OF 120 Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF 8 C-OF 121 Taylor Rogers, SD, RP 8 RP 122 Max Muncy, LAD, 1B 8 1B-2B-3B-DH 123 Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP 8 RP 124 Joey Gallo, NYY, RF 8 OF 125 Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B 8 1B 126 Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B 8 1B-2B-SS 127 Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF 8 DH-OF 128 Jesse Winker, SEA, LF 8 OF 129 Sean Manaea, SD, SP 8 SP 130 Kyle Wright, ATL, SP 8 SP 131 Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP 7 SP 132 Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP 7 SP 133 Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF 7 OF 134 Ian Happ, CHC, LF 7 OF 135 Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF 7 DH-OF 136 Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP 7 SP 137 Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP 7 SP 138 Zac Gallen, ARI, SP 7 SP 139 Eric Lauer, MIL, SP 7 SP 140 Tarik Skubal, DET, SP 7 SP 141 Mike Clevinger, SD, SP 7 SP 142 Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS 7 SS 143 Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP 7 RP 144 Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP 7 SP 145 Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF 7 OF 146 Tylor Megill, NYM, SP 7 SP 147 Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP 7 SP 148 Alex Cobb, SF, SP 7 SP 149 Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C 7 C-DH 150 Luis Castillo, CIN, SP 7 SP 151 George Kirby, SEA, SP 7 SP 152 Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B 7 3B 153 Luis Severino, NYY, RP 7 RP-SP 154 Tommy Pham, CIN, LF 7 DH-OF 155 Myles Straw, CLE, CF 6 OF 156 Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF 6 OF 157 Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS 6 SS 158 Blake Snell, SD, SP 6 SP 159 Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP 6 SP 160 Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B 6 3B 161 Chris Taylor, LAD, CF 5 2B-OF-SS 162 Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP 5 SP 163 Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B 5 1B 164 Luis Garcia, HOU, SP 5 SP 165 Willson Contreras, CHC, C 5 C-DH 166 Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP 5 SP 167 Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF 5 OF 168 Lance Lynn, CHW, SP 5 SP 169 Adam Wainwright, STL, SP 5 SP 170 Jorge Soler, MIA, RF 5 DH-OF 171 Robbie Grossman, DET, LF 5 OF 172 Adley Rutschman, BAL, C 5 C 173 Ian Anderson, ATL, SP 5 SP 174 Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B 5 1B 175 Luke Voit, SD, 1B 5 1B-DH 176 Austin Meadows, DET, LF 5 DH-OF 177 DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B 5 1B-2B-3B 178 Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B 5 3B-DH 179 Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B 5 3B 180 Shane Baz, TB, SP 5 SP 181 Max Scherzer, NYM, SP 5 SP 182 Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP 5 SP 183 Michael Kopech, CHW, RP 5 RP-SP 184 Joe Ryan, MIN, SP 5 SP 185 Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF 5 OF 186 MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP 5 SP 187 Hunter Greene, CIN, SP 5 SP 188 Josh Naylor, CLE, RF 5 1B-OF 189 Chris Sale, BOS, SP 5 SP 190 Brandon Belt, SF, 1B 5 1B 191 Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B 5 1B 192 Corey Knebel, PHI, RP 5 RP 193 Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP 5 SP 194 David Robertson, CHC, RP 4 RP 195 Cristian Javier, HOU, RP 4 RP-SP 196 Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF 4 OF 197 Camilo Doval, SF, RP 4 RP 198 Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP 4 SP 199 Dylan Carlson, STL, RF 4 OF 200 Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP 4 RP-SP 201 David Bednar, PIT, RP 4 RP 202 Luis Urias, MIL, 3B 4 2B-3B-SS 203 Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS 4 2B-SS 204 Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF 4 OF 205 Steven Kwan, CLE, CF 4 OF 206 Brandon Crawford, SF, SS 4 SS 207 Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B 4 1B-DH-OF 208 Akil Baddoo, DET, CF 4 OF 209 Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF 4 OF 210 Adam Duvall, ATL, RF 4 OF 211 Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B 4 3B 212 Gavin Lux, LAD, SS 3 2B-OF-SS 213 Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B 3 3B-DH-SS 214 Trent Grisham, SD, CF 3 OF 215 Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C 3 C 216 Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B 3 2B-SS 217 C.J. Abrams, SD, SS 3 SS 218 Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS 3 SS 219 Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP 3 SP 220 Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF 3 DH-OF 221 Zack Greinke, KC, SP 3 SP 222 Anthony Santander, BAL, RF 3 DH-OF 223 J.P. Crawford, SEA, SS 3 SS 224 Jack Flaherty, STL, SP 3 SP 225 Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF 3 OF 226 Jo Adell, LAA, LF 3 OF 227 Mark Melancon, ARI, RP 3 RP 228 Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B 3 1B 229 Andrew Kittredge, TB, RP 3 RP 230 Jean Segura, PHI, 2B 3 2B 231 Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B 3 2B-OF 232 A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF 3 OF 233 Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP 3 SP 234 Christian Walker, ARI, 1B 3 1B 235 Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF 3 OF 236 Michael Brantley, HOU, LF 3 DH-OF 237 Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B 3 1B 238 Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP 3 RP-SP 239 Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF 2 2B-OF 240 Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP 2 SP 241 Josiah Gray, WAS, SP 2 SP 242 Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP 2 SP 243 Jake Junis, SF, RP 2 RP-SP 244 Mark Canha, NYM, LF 2 OF 245 Gregory Soto, DET, RP 2 RP 246 Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B 2 1B-DH-OF 247 Juan Yepez, STL, 1B 2 1B-DH-OF 248 Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B 2 2B-3B 249 Owen Miller, CLE, 2B 2 1B-2B 250 Josh Staumont, KC, RP 2 RP 251 Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF 2 1B-OF 252 Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP 2 SP 253 Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B 2 2B-3B 254 Harrison Bader, STL, CF 2 OF 255 Nicky Lopez, KC, SS 2 2B-SS 256 Austin Hays, BAL, LF 2 OF 257 Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B 2 1B-2B 258 Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B 2 2B 259 Sonny Gray, MIN, SP 2 SP

Week 8 H2H Trade Values

