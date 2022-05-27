We've been here with Juan Soto before. You might have forgotten it because his numbers were so dominant by the end of the season, but Soto got off to a pretty lackluster start last season. On May 27 of last season, Soto was hitting just .281/.389/.413, with four homers, 21 runs, 16 RBI, and just one stolen base – a 19-homer, 176-runs/RBI pace that made him one of the biggest disappointments in Fantasy.
There was enough concern about Soto that, even as late as June 24, I wrote a piece with the headline, "There's nothing wrong with Juan Soto, you should trade for him, and here's the evidence." As of that point, Soto had just a .825 OPS with eight homers in 61 games; he would, of course, go on to hit .340/.505/.612 from that point on to finish second in MVP voting with a .999 OPS overall.
Soto is off to another lackluster start this season, obviously. He's hitting .236/.379/.435, and one Fantasy Baseball Today listener emailed the show this week to offer a possible explanation for Soto's struggles:
"Seems like he's been scuffling, and with the Nationals lineup being so mediocre, he isn't going to have many RBI opportunities and the runs aren't coming any time soon either. Then there's the sub .240 batting average. How much do you all think can be salvaged by what looks to be a rough season in that weak lineup? Might Soto be affected by the Nationals' lack of competitiveness?"
Run production numbers do certainly paint a pretty lackluster picture of Soto, who has just 14 RBI to go with 26 runs in 45 games. That actually puts him below his early-season pace from last season, and this Nationals lineup doesn't look like it's going to get much better from here. Should expectations be lowered for Soto as a result?
Of course, it's impossible to prove one way or another whether the Nationals' lack of competitiveness is a factor in Soto's struggles. On the one hand, he is human, and it might be tough to find the motivation to give it your all on a 15-30 team every night. On the other hand, the Nationals won just 65 games last season, so I'm skeptical that's really what is at play here. And, while the lineup context around him is dreadful, it's no worse than last year's – and if Nelson Cruz can get going, it should arguably be even better.
That's not to say everything in Soto's profile is perfect, of course. His expected batting average has dropped to .284, after being above .300 each of the previous two seasons, and his average exit velocity (89.0 mph) and hard-hit rate (42.9%) are both down from his 2021 marks (93.0 mph and 52.7%, respectively). Soto hasn't been quite as good as he was in 2021, at least so far.
Soto is chasing pitches out of the strike zone more than he did in 2021, though a 19.8% chase rate is hardly reason to be concerned. He's also seeing more pitches outside of the strike zone, so that's not a great combination, though again, nothing here is particularly alarming at this point in the season.
Soto has increased his average launch angle to 8.1 degrees, the second straight season in a row that has increased, but he's still plenty of balls on the ground – his 50% groundball rate is only slightly lower than his 52.9% mark from 2021. If you're looking for a red flag, you'll find it on the other end of the batted-ball spectrum, as he has a 7.5% pop-up rate, nearly double last season's 3.9% rate. Pop-ups are pretty much guaranteed outs no matter how hard they are hit, so that could help explain his relative struggles, especially with batting average.
But the point to take away from this is that, where Soto is doing worse than last year, we're talking about pretty marginal changes, for the most part. And they are changes that, when it comes to a 23-year-old who has put together one of the best starts to a career in major-league history, shouldn't be too hard to overlook. Maybe Soto's struggles continue all season long, for one reason or another. I'm not saying that can't happen, obviously; Bryce Harper followed up his first MVP with a .243/.373/.441 season. But, Soto has earned more than enough of the benefit of the doubt from me that my view of him really hasn't changed very much. He's still a top-five player in both points and Roto in my latest Trade Values chart, with a trade cost in line with the best players in the league.
If you can get him for any kind of discount based on this start, even for just a late first-round type like Freddie Freeman or Mookie Betts, you should do it. Don't overthink it. Here's where Soto stacks up in my latest trade values:
