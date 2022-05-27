juansotocbs.jpg
USATSI

We've been here with Juan Soto before. You might have forgotten it because his numbers were so dominant by the end of the season, but Soto got off to a pretty lackluster start last season. On May 27 of last season, Soto was hitting just .281/.389/.413, with four homers, 21 runs, 16 RBI, and just one stolen base – a 19-homer, 176-runs/RBI pace that made him one of the biggest disappointments in Fantasy. 

There was enough concern about Soto that, even as late as June 24, I wrote a piece with the headline, "There's nothing wrong with Juan Soto, you should trade for him, and here's the evidence." As of that point, Soto had just a .825 OPS with eight homers in 61 games; he would, of course, go on to hit .340/.505/.612 from that point on to finish second in MVP voting with a .999 OPS overall. 

Soto is off to another lackluster start this season, obviously. He's hitting .236/.379/.435, and one Fantasy Baseball Today listener emailed the show this week to offer a possible explanation for Soto's struggles: 

"Seems like he's been scuffling, and with the Nationals lineup being so mediocre, he isn't going to have many RBI opportunities and the runs aren't coming any time soon either. Then there's the sub .240 batting average. How much do you all think can be salvaged by what looks to be a rough season in that weak lineup? Might Soto be affected by the Nationals' lack of competitiveness?"

Run production numbers do certainly paint a pretty lackluster picture of Soto, who has just 14 RBI to go with 26 runs in 45 games. That actually puts him below his early-season pace from last season, and this Nationals lineup doesn't look like it's going to get much better from here. Should expectations be lowered for Soto as a result?

Of course, it's impossible to prove one way or another whether the Nationals' lack of competitiveness is a factor in Soto's struggles. On the one hand, he is human, and it might be tough to find the motivation to give it your all on a 15-30 team every night. On the other hand, the Nationals won just 65 games last season, so I'm skeptical that's really what is at play here. And, while the lineup context around him is dreadful, it's no worse than last year's – and if Nelson Cruz can get going, it should arguably be even better. 

That's not to say everything in Soto's profile is perfect, of course. His expected batting average has dropped to .284, after being above .300 each of the previous two seasons, and his average exit velocity (89.0 mph) and hard-hit rate (42.9%) are both down from his 2021 marks (93.0 mph and 52.7%, respectively). Soto hasn't been quite as good as he was in 2021, at least so far. 

Soto is chasing pitches out of the strike zone more than he did in 2021, though a 19.8% chase rate is hardly reason to be concerned. He's also seeing more pitches outside of the strike zone, so that's not a great combination, though again, nothing here is particularly alarming at this point in the season. 

Soto has increased his average launch angle to 8.1 degrees, the second straight season in a row that has increased, but he's still plenty of balls on the ground – his 50% groundball rate is only slightly lower than his 52.9% mark from 2021. If you're looking for a red flag, you'll find it on the other end of the batted-ball spectrum, as he has a 7.5% pop-up rate, nearly double last season's 3.9% rate. Pop-ups are pretty much guaranteed outs no matter how hard they are hit, so that could help explain his relative struggles, especially with batting average.

But the point to take away from this is that, where Soto is doing worse than last year, we're talking about pretty marginal changes, for the most part. And they are changes that, when it comes to a 23-year-old who has put together one of the best starts to a career in major-league history, shouldn't be too hard to overlook. Maybe Soto's struggles continue all season long, for one reason or another. I'm not saying that can't happen, obviously; Bryce Harper followed up his first MVP with a .243/.373/.441 season. But, Soto has earned more than enough of the benefit of the doubt from me that my view of him really hasn't changed very much. He's still a top-five player in both points and Roto in my latest Trade Values chart, with a trade cost in line with the best players in the league.

If you can get him for any kind of discount based on this start, even for just a late first-round type like Freddie Freeman or Mookie Betts, you should do it. Don't overthink it. Here's where Soto stacks up in my latest trade values:

Week 8 Rotisserie Trade Values

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B413B-DH
2Mike Trout, LAA, CF41OF
3Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF41DH-OF
4Trea Turner, LAD, SS412B-SS
5Juan Soto, WAS, RF41OF
6Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B391B-DH
7Mookie Betts, LAD, RF39OF
8Bryce Harper, PHI, RF36DH-OF
9Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH36DH-SP
10Manny Machado, SD, 3B363B
11Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B341B
12Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF34OF
13Bo Bichette, TOR, SS34SS
14Aaron Judge, NYY, RF34DH-OF
15Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP34SP
16Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP34SP
17Luis Robert, CHW, CF31OF
18Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B313B
19Carlos Rodon, SF, SP31SP
20Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH31DH-OF
21Justin Verlander, HOU, SP31SP
22Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP31SP
23George Springer, TOR, CF31DH-OF
24Byron Buxton, MIN, CF31DH-OF
25Starling Marte, NYM, CF27OF
26Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF27DH-OF
27Matt Olson, ATL, 1B271B
28Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS26SS
29Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP26SP
30Tim Anderson, CHW, SS26SS
31Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B262B
32Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP26SP
33Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B252B
34Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF25OF
35Walker Buehler, LAD, SP25SP
36Corey Seager, TEX, SS24SS
37Trevor Story, BOS, SS242B-SS
38Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF24OF
39Ketel Marte, ARI, CF242B-OF
40Salvador Perez, KC, C24C-DH
41Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF24OF
42Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B241B
43Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP24SP
44Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B242B-OF
45Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B241B-DH
46Austin Riley, ATL, 3B243B
47Aaron Nola, PHI, SP24SP
48Julio Urias, LAD, SP21SP
49Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS20SS
50Josh Hader, MIL, RP20RP
51Christian Yelich, MIL, LF20DH-OF
52Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP19SP
53Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP19RP
54Wander Franco, TB, SS19DH-SS
55Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B191B-DH
56Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B183B
57Carlos Correa, MIN, SS18SS
58Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH18DH-OF
59J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH18DH-OF
60Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF18OF
61Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF18OF
62Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF18OF
63Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF18OF
64Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B182B-SS
65Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B172B-SS
66Kris Bryant, COL, LF173B-OF
67Max Fried, ATL, SP17SP
68Robbie Ray, SEA, SP17SP
69Shane Bieber, CLE, SP17SP
70Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B163B
71Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP16SP
72Dylan Cease, CHW, SP16SP
73Fernando Tatis, SD, SS16OF-SS
74Shane McClanahan, TB, SP16SP
75Joe Musgrove, SD, SP16SP
76Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP15RP
77Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH14DH
78Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP13SP
79Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP13RP
80Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP12RP
81Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP12SP
82Charlie Morton, ATL, SP12SP
83Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF12OF
84Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B122B
85Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B123B
86Alek Manoah, TOR, SP12SP
87Frankie Montas, OAK, SP12SP
88Logan Webb, SF, SP12SP
89Bobby Witt, KC, SS123B-SS
90Javier Baez, DET, SS122B-SS
91Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP12SP
92Randy Arozarena, TB, LF12DH-OF
93Jordan Romano, TOR, RP12RP
94J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C12C
95Jose Berrios, TOR, SP12SP
96Will Smith, LAD, C12C
97Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP12RP
98Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH12DH-OF
99Willy Adames, MIL, SS11SS
100C.J. Cron, COL, 1B111B-DH
101Tommy Edman, STL, 2B112B-OF-SS
102Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP11RP
103Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B112B-SS
104Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP11RP
105Yu Darvish, SD, SP11SP
106Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B101B
107Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF10DH-OF
108Randal Grichuk, COL, CF10OF
109Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF10DH-OF
110Taylor Ward, LAA, RF10OF
111Justin Turner, LAD, 3B103B-DH
112Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP9SP
113Josh Bell, WAS, 1B91B
114Joey Votto, CIN, 1B91B
115Ty France, SEA, 1B91B-2B-DH
116Jonathan India, CIN, 2B92B
117Framber Valdez, HOU, SP9SP
118Alek Thomas, ARI, CF8OF
119Connor Joe, COL, LF81B-DH-OF
120Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF8C-OF
121Taylor Rogers, SD, RP8RP
122Max Muncy, LAD, 1B81B-2B-3B-DH
123Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP8RP
124Joey Gallo, NYY, RF8OF
125Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B81B
126Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B81B-2B-SS
127Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF8DH-OF
128Jesse Winker, SEA, LF8OF
129Sean Manaea, SD, SP8SP
130Kyle Wright, ATL, SP8SP
131Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP7SP
132Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP7SP
133Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF7OF
134Ian Happ, CHC, LF7OF
135Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF7DH-OF
136Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP7SP
137Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP7SP
138Zac Gallen, ARI, SP7SP
139Eric Lauer, MIL, SP7SP
140Tarik Skubal, DET, SP7SP
141Mike Clevinger, SD, SP7SP
142Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS7SS
143Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP7RP
144Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP7SP
145Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF7OF
146Tylor Megill, NYM, SP7SP
147Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP7SP
148Alex Cobb, SF, SP7SP
149Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C7C-DH
150Luis Castillo, CIN, SP7SP
151George Kirby, SEA, SP7SP
152Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B73B
153Luis Severino, NYY, RP7RP-SP
154Tommy Pham, CIN, LF7DH-OF
155Myles Straw, CLE, CF6OF
156Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF6OF
157Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS6SS
158Blake Snell, SD, SP6SP
159Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP6SP
160Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B63B
161Chris Taylor, LAD, CF52B-OF-SS
162Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP5SP
163Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B51B
164Luis Garcia, HOU, SP5SP
165Willson Contreras, CHC, C5C-DH
166Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP5SP
167Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF5OF
168Lance Lynn, CHW, SP5SP
169Adam Wainwright, STL, SP5SP
170Jorge Soler, MIA, RF5DH-OF
171Robbie Grossman, DET, LF5OF
172Adley Rutschman, BAL, C5C
173Ian Anderson, ATL, SP5SP
174Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B51B
175Luke Voit, SD, 1B51B-DH
176Austin Meadows, DET, LF5DH-OF
177DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B51B-2B-3B
178Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B53B-DH
179Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B53B
180Shane Baz, TB, SP5SP
181Max Scherzer, NYM, SP5SP
182Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP5SP
183Michael Kopech, CHW, RP5RP-SP
184Joe Ryan, MIN, SP5SP
185Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF5OF
186MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP5SP
187Hunter Greene, CIN, SP5SP
188Josh Naylor, CLE, RF51B-OF
189Chris Sale, BOS, SP5SP
190Brandon Belt, SF, 1B51B
191Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B51B
192Corey Knebel, PHI, RP5RP
193Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP5SP
194David Robertson, CHC, RP4RP
195Cristian Javier, HOU, RP4RP-SP
196Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF4OF
197Camilo Doval, SF, RP4RP
198Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP4SP
199Dylan Carlson, STL, RF4OF
200Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP4RP-SP
201David Bednar, PIT, RP4RP
202Luis Urias, MIL, 3B42B-3B-SS
203Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS42B-SS
204Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF4OF
205Steven Kwan, CLE, CF4OF
206Brandon Crawford, SF, SS4SS
207Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B41B-DH-OF
208Akil Baddoo, DET, CF4OF
209Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF4OF
210Adam Duvall, ATL, RF4OF
211Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B43B
212Gavin Lux, LAD, SS32B-OF-SS
213Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B33B-DH-SS
214Trent Grisham, SD, CF3OF
215Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C3C
216Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B32B-SS
217C.J. Abrams, SD, SS3SS
218Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS3SS
219Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP3SP
220Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF3DH-OF
221Zack Greinke, KC, SP3SP
222Anthony Santander, BAL, RF3DH-OF
223J.P. Crawford, SEA, SS3SS
224Jack Flaherty, STL, SP3SP
225Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF3OF
226Jo Adell, LAA, LF3OF
227Mark Melancon, ARI, RP3RP
228Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B31B
229Andrew Kittredge, TB, RP3RP
230Jean Segura, PHI, 2B32B
231Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B32B-OF
232A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF3OF
233Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP3SP
234Christian Walker, ARI, 1B31B
235Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF3OF
236Michael Brantley, HOU, LF3DH-OF
237Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B31B
238Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP3RP-SP
239Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF22B-OF
240Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP2SP
241Josiah Gray, WAS, SP2SP
242Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP2SP
243Jake Junis, SF, RP2RP-SP
244Mark Canha, NYM, LF2OF
245Gregory Soto, DET, RP2RP
246Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B21B-DH-OF
247Juan Yepez, STL, 1B21B-DH-OF
248Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B22B-3B
249Owen Miller, CLE, 2B21B-2B
250Josh Staumont, KC, RP2RP
251Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF21B-OF
252Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP2SP
253Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B22B-3B
254Harrison Bader, STL, CF2OF
255Nicky Lopez, KC, SS22B-SS
256Austin Hays, BAL, LF2OF
257Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B21B-2B
258Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B22B
259Sonny Gray, MIN, SP2SP

Week 8 H2H Trade Values

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Mike Trout, LAA, CF46OF
2Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B463B-DH
3Juan Soto, WAS, RF46OF
4Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF46DH-OF
5Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B441B-DH
6Trea Turner, LAD, SS432B-SS
7Mookie Betts, LAD, RF43OF
8Bryce Harper, PHI, RF43DH-OF
9Manny Machado, SD, 3B433B
10Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH40DH-SP
11Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B401B
12Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP40SP
13Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP39SP
14Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF36OF
15Carlos Rodon, SF, SP36SP
16Justin Verlander, HOU, SP36SP
17Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B363B
18Luis Robert, CHW, CF36OF
19Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP36SP
20Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP36SP
21Bo Bichette, TOR, SS36SS
22Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP36SP
23Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH36DH-OF
24Aaron Judge, NYY, RF36DH-OF
25Walker Buehler, LAD, SP36SP
26Matt Olson, ATL, 1B311B
27Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP30SP
28Julio Urias, LAD, SP30SP
29Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS29SS
30George Springer, TOR, CF28DH-OF
31Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B271B
32Byron Buxton, MIN, CF27DH-OF
33Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B272B
34Aaron Nola, PHI, SP27SP
35Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B271B-DH
36Salvador Perez, KC, C27C-DH
37Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP27SP
38Austin Riley, ATL, 3B273B
39Starling Marte, NYM, CF27OF
40Ketel Marte, ARI, CF272B-OF
41Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF27OF
42Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B263B
43Corey Seager, TEX, SS26SS
44Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF24DH-OF
45Wander Franco, TB, SS24DH-SS
46Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B232B
47Trevor Story, BOS, SS232B-SS
48Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF23OF
49Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B232B-OF
50Max Fried, ATL, SP22SP
51Robbie Ray, SEA, SP22SP
52Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B203B
53Josh Hader, MIL, RP20RP
54Tim Anderson, CHW, SS20SS
55Shane Bieber, CLE, SP20SP
56Dylan Cease, CHW, SP20SP
57Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP20SP
58Shane McClanahan, TB, SP20SP
59Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP20RP
60Joe Musgrove, SD, SP20SP
61Kris Bryant, COL, LF203B-OF
62J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH20DH-OF
63Charlie Morton, ATL, SP20SP
64Frankie Montas, OAK, SP20SP
65Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS20SS
66Alek Manoah, TOR, SP20SP
67Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP20SP
68Logan Webb, SF, SP20SP
69Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B202B-SS
70Carlos Correa, MIN, SS20SS
71Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP20SP
72Christian Yelich, MIL, LF20DH-OF
73Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF20OF
74Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF20OF
75Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B171B-DH
76Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B172B-SS
77Yu Darvish, SD, SP17SP
78Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH17DH-OF
79Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF17OF
80Willy Adames, MIL, SS17SS
81Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP16RP
82Jose Berrios, TOR, SP16SP
83Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF15OF
84Javier Baez, DET, SS142B-SS
85Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B142B
86Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP13RP
87Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B132B-SS
88Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF12OF
89Bobby Witt, KC, SS123B-SS
90J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C11C
91Will Smith, LAD, C11C
92Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B103B
93Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP10RP
94Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B101B
95Tommy Edman, STL, 2B102B-OF-SS
96Taylor Ward, LAA, RF10OF
97Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP10SP
98Fernando Tatis, SD, SS10OF-SS
99Framber Valdez, HOU, SP10SP
100C.J. Cron, COL, 1B101B-DH
101Sean Manaea, SD, SP10SP
102Jordan Romano, TOR, RP10RP
103Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF9OF
104Jesse Winker, SEA, LF9OF
105Randy Arozarena, TB, LF9DH-OF
106Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP9RP
107Josh Bell, WAS, 1B91B
108Joey Votto, CIN, 1B91B
109Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF8DH-OF
110Connor Joe, COL, LF81B-DH-OF
111Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP8RP
112Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP8RP
113Ty France, SEA, 1B81B-2B-DH
114Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP7RP
115Taylor Rogers, SD, RP7RP
116Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP7RP
117Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF7DH-OF
118Willson Contreras, CHC, C7C-DH
119Randal Grichuk, COL, CF7OF
120Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH7DH
121Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF7OF
122Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF7C-OF
123Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C7C-DH
124Luis Severino, NYY, RP7RP-SP
125Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP7SP
126Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP6SP
127Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP6SP
128Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP6SP
129Kyle Wright, ATL, SP6SP
130Zac Gallen, ARI, SP6SP
131Eric Lauer, MIL, SP6SP
132Mike Clevinger, SD, SP6SP
133Tarik Skubal, DET, SP6SP
134Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP6SP
135Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP6SP
136Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP6SP
137Alex Cobb, SF, SP6SP
138Tylor Megill, NYM, SP6SP
139Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP6SP
140Luis Castillo, CIN, SP6SP
141Ian Anderson, ATL, SP6SP
142Jonathan India, CIN, 2B62B
143Blake Snell, SD, SP6SP
144Alek Thomas, ARI, CF6OF
145Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF6DH-OF
146George Kirby, SEA, SP6SP
147Ian Happ, CHC, LF6OF
148Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP6SP
149Max Scherzer, NYM, SP6SP
150Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP6SP
151Adam Wainwright, STL, SP6SP
152Justin Turner, LAD, 3B63B-DH
153Corey Knebel, PHI, RP6RP
154Adley Rutschman, BAL, C6C
155Tommy Pham, CIN, LF6DH-OF
156Lance Lynn, CHW, SP6SP
157Luis Garcia, HOU, SP6SP
158Hunter Greene, CIN, SP6SP
159Joe Ryan, MIN, SP6SP
160Shane Baz, TB, SP5SP
161Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP5SP
162Chris Sale, BOS, SP5SP
163Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B51B-2B-SS
164Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS5SS
165Max Muncy, LAD, 1B41B-2B-3B-DH
166Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B41B
167Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B41B
168Joey Gallo, NYY, RF4OF
169Robbie Grossman, DET, LF4OF
170Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B31B
171Austin Meadows, DET, LF3DH-OF
172Brandon Belt, SF, 1B31B
173Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B33B
174Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF3OF
175Josiah Gray, WAS, SP3SP
176Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS3SS
177MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP3SP
178Cristian Javier, HOU, RP3RP-SP
179Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B33B
180Chris Taylor, LAD, CF32B-OF-SS
181Kyle Hendricks, CHC, SP3SP
182Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP3SP
183Brandon Crawford, SF, SS3SS
184Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS32B-SS
185Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B33B-DH
186Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP3SP
187DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B31B-2B-3B
188Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH3DH-OF
189Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP3SP
190Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B33B
191David Robertson, CHC, RP3RP
192Camilo Doval, SF, RP3RP
193Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP2SP
194David Bednar, PIT, RP2RP
195Luis Urias, MIL, 3B22B-3B-SS
196Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C2C
197Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP2RP-SP
198Jean Segura, PHI, 2B22B
199Scott Barlow, KC, RP2RP
200Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF2OF
201Sonny Gray, MIN, SP2SP
202Michael Kopech, CHW, RP2RP-SP
203Gavin Lux, LAD, SS22B-OF-SS
204Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP2RP-SP
205Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B21B
206Josh Naylor, CLE, RF21B-OF
207Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B23B-DH-SS
208Tyler Stephenson, CIN, C21B-C
209Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B23B
210Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B21B-DH-OF
211Max Kepler, MIN, RF2OF
212Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF2DH-OF
213Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF2OF
214Jorge Soler, MIA, RF2DH-OF
215Luke Voit, SD, 1B21B-DH
216Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B21B
217Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B21B-DH-OF
218Michael Brantley, HOU, LF2DH-OF
219Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS2SS
220Mitch Garver, TEX, C2C-DH
221Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B22B-SS
222Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF2OF
223Steven Kwan, CLE, CF2OF
224Trent Grisham, SD, CF2OF