Ruf went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run in a loss to the Braves on Wednesday.

Ruf gave the Giants an early 2-0 lead with his fourth-inning solo shot, and he scored another run after reaching on a hit-by-pitch in the ninth. The veteran has mostly struggled this season, posting a .225/.345/.358 slash line through 223 plate appearances. He's hitting .262 against lefty pitchers but only .205 against right-handers.