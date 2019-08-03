Duggar started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to Colorado.

Duggar was immediately inserted into the starting lineup following his promotion to the majors Friday. The 25-year-old appeared to have regained his stroke in the minors (.337/.461/.542 in 23 games) following his early-season struggles. Kevin Pillar has been manning center on a regular basis since taking the job from Duggar earlier this year, so it's too early to say that the latter has all of a sudden regained a regular role, especially with Alex Dickerson (oblique) expected to return in a little over a week.