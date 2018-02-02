Marlins' Justin Bour: Wins arbitration case
Bour will make $3.4 million in 2018 after winning his arbitration case, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The Marlins came in at $3 million, but will be required to pay a little more for Bour's services during this upcoming season. In 2017, the first baseman slashed .289/.366/.536 with career bests in home runs (25), RBI (83) and hits (109) while playing in 108 games. The biggest concern for the 29-year-old will be getting opportunities to drive in baserunners for a fully-fledged rebuilding organization in 2018.
More News
-
Marlins' Justin Bour: Homers for second consecutive day•
-
Marlins' Justin Bour: Hits first homer since coming off DL•
-
Marlins' Justin Bour: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Marlins' Justin Bour: Comes off disabled list•
-
Marlins' Justin Bour: Friday return possible•
-
Marlins' Justin Bour: May start rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Live: Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Podcast: Sophomore slump?
Investigating the dreaded sophomore slump on today’s Podcast, plus Fantasy combos and listener...
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...