Bour will make $3.4 million in 2018 after winning his arbitration case, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The Marlins came in at $3 million, but will be required to pay a little more for Bour's services during this upcoming season. In 2017, the first baseman slashed .289/.366/.536 with career bests in home runs (25), RBI (83) and hits (109) while playing in 108 games. The biggest concern for the 29-year-old will be getting opportunities to drive in baserunners for a fully-fledged rebuilding organization in 2018.