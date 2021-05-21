Yamamoto joined the Mets in Miami on Friday and is expected to start one of the weekend games against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets are dealing with injuries seemingly everywhere at the moment, including in the rotation. The team has yet to announce its starting pitcher for either Saturday or Sunday's contest, but one of them will presumably be Yamamoto. He'll get the chance to face his former team, a club for which he struggled to a 6.20 ERA in 90 innings over the last two seasons.