Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Heading for CT scan
Plawecki will undergo a CT scan before the Mets leave Los Angeles, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Plackecki was struck by a Pat Venditte fastball in the ribs in the eighth inning, and while he was initially able to stay in the game, Tomas Nido came on to replace the backstop before the bottom half of the frame. Depending on the severity of the issue, the Mets may be forced to promote another catcher with Devin Mesoraco (neck) also on the mend.
