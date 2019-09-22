Phillies' Brad Miller: Goes deep twice

Miller went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs Saturday against the Indians.

Miller went deep in the fourth and ninth innings to bring his homer total to eight on the season. He's struggled to get regular at-bats for much of the campaign, though he has now started three consecutive games and collected at least one hit in each. For the season, Miller is hitting just .233/.313/.481 across 71 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories