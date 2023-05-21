Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters before Friday's game against the Cubs that Hall (thumb) is getting close to starting a rehab assignment, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Thomson notes that Hall hasn't hit live pitching yet, but he is hitting on the field and hitting off HitTrax while also taking ground balls, running and throwing. The first baseman is on the 60-day injured list and not eligible to return to the Phillies until the early portion of June, and a rehab assignment in the next week or so could put him on track to do just that.