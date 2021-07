Maton was scratched from the lineup for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins with a laceration on his right middle finger, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maton was penciled in to start at third base, but he was scratched after suffering the finger laceration during batting practice. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and it's unclear if he'll be available off the bench Friday in either game. Ronald Torreyes will take over at the hot corner.