Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Remains shut down
Kang will rest his sprained wrist for at least 10 more days, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Kang will not be allowed to swing during that time period. When he returns, he'll have to prove that he's not only healthy but also effective, as he's struggled to a .235/.308/.265 line through nine games at Triple-A Indianapolis.
