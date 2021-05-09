Calhoun is going to play every day even with the activation of Khris Davis off the injured list, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. "The way Willie [Calhoun] has been swinging the bat, he's going to play every day," manager Chris Woodward said.

Calhoun, who took an .895 OPS into Saturday's game against Seattle, started in left field against right-hander Erik Swanson, just the third time in 18 starts he played the field. David Dahl served as DH against the right-hander. Davis is expected to DH against southpaws, while Calhoun and Dahl rotate at left field and DH against righties.