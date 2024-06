Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Tigers in a 5-0 win Thursday.

Calhoun hit one of three Angels homers in the contest, smashing a solo shot in the fourth inning. The long ball was just his second through 162 plate appearances this season, though the veteran has also recorded 12 doubles. Calhoun has been a nice addition to Los Angeles' lineup with a .280/.327/.400 slash line and 13.6 strikeout rate while serving as the team's primary DH.