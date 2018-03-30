Rays' Brad Miller: In lineup against southpaw

Miller will hit sixth and play first base against Boston on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller didn't earn a start against Chris Sale on Opening Day but will be a fixture in the lineup versus fellow left-hander David Price for the second game of the Rays' opening series. He did wind up coming into Thursday's contest as a pinch hitter, walking in a run and then scoring during the club's six-run eighth inning. Expect to see him in the lineup against right-handers and occasionally with lefties on the mound.