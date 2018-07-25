Perez was shipped to Tampa Bay alongside Brian Shaffer in exchange for Matt Andriese on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Perez will provide extra catching depth for the Rays after spending the entirety of the 2018 season with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate. Across 58 games with Reno, he slashed .284/.342/.417 with six home runs and 29 RBI. At this point in his career, the 25-year-old has yet to play in a major-league game.