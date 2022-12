Bracho agreed to a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

Bracho was let go by Atlanta in November and will now have a chance to secure a roster spot in Cincinnati. The 30-year-old appeared in three big-league games in 2022 and spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level, where he had a 2.67 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 57.1 innings.