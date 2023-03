The Tigers acquired Paulson from the Rays in exchange for cash considerations, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It's the second time he's been traded, as Paulson also went from the Dodgers to the Rays back in December of 2020 as part of a three-team deal which sent Jose Alvarado to the Phillies. The 25-year-old hasn't played much the last two seasons due to an ACL tear.