Double-A Montgomery reinstated Paulson (knee) from its injured list and assigned him to High-A Bowling Green on Tuesday. He started at first base and went 0-for-1 with a walk and an RBI in a 3-1 win over Rome.

Paulson was making his 2022 full-season debut Tuesday, after a torn ACL sustained last May kept him out of commission for just over 14 months. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 1 in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and went 8-for-24 with an 8:4 BB:K in nine games before being cleared to join Bowling Green.