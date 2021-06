Paulson recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Paulson was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays in late December, and he began the year with Double-A Montgomery. The 23-year-old slashed .340/.373/.396 with 13 RBI and five runs this season. It's not yet clear whether he'll be ready for the start of spring training in 2022.