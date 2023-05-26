McKinstry went 0-for-1 with three walks, two runs and a stolen base in Thursday's 7-2 win over the White Sox.

McKinstry struck out on three pitches in his first at-bat but reached base in every plate appearance thereafter, working three walks and taking a hit-by-pitch. Those outcomes aren't particularly exciting in most fantasy formats, but the utility man built upon them by swiping a bag and scoring twice. McKinstry has racked up seven steals through 40 games on the campaign, matching his total over 57 contests last year.