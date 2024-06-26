McKinstry is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After he was on the bench for Tuesday's 4-1 win while southpaw Ranger Suarez took the hill for the Phillies, the lefty-hitting McKinstry will remain out of the lineup against Philadelphia right-hander Spencer Turnbull in the series finale. The Tigers may not be adhering to a strict platoon at shortstop between McKinstry and the righty-hitting Ryan Kreidler, as McKinstry has now sat in three of Detroit's last five matchups with righties.