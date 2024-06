McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Sunday's 11-2 win over the White Sox.

McKinstry was one of four Detroit players to go deep and perhaps the most surprising one, as this was just his second of the season across 51 games. The utility player is batting only .185, and while he's seeing more playing time right now with Javier Baez (back) on the injured list, McKinstry is better suited for a reserve role due to his limited offensive abilities.