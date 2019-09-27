Kepler (shoulder) isn't expected to play over the weekend but should return for Game 1 of the ALDS on Oct. 4, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kepler hasn't taken the field since Sept. 14 due to a lingering shoulder injury, though the Twins are confident he'll be ready to roll for the beginning of the postseason. He'll likely be reevaluated closer to Game 1 against the Yankees.