Kepler is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Kepler will be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed hitter Trevor Larnach as the Twins add a pair of right-handed bats (Manuel Margot and Kyle Farmer) to the lineup to counter Diamondbacks southpaw Jordan Montgomery. Expect Kepler to rejoin the starting nine for the Twins' series opener in Seattle on Friday, when right-hander Logan Gilbert is scheduled to take the hill for the Mariners.