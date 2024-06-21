Share Video

Kepler said after being removed from Thursday's game against the Rays because of neck spasms that he expects to avoid the injured list, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Kepler revealed that he actually felt his neck spasming in the on-deck circle before his first plate appearance and made a decision not to swing the bat, which is why he attempted to bunt twice. He was pulled from the game following a headfirst slide into first base while trying to beat out a bunt. While it's unclear whether Kepler will be ready to play Friday in Oakland, he can be considered day-to-day.

