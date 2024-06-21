Kepler said after being removed from Thursday's game against the Rays because of neck spasms that he expects to avoid the injured list, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Kepler revealed that he actually felt his neck spasming in the on-deck circle before his first plate appearance and made a decision not to swing the bat, which is why he attempted to bunt twice. He was pulled from the game following a headfirst slide into first base while trying to beat out a bunt. While it's unclear whether Kepler will be ready to play Friday in Oakland, he can be considered day-to-day.