Triple-A Rochester placed Gordon on its 7-day injured list Tuesday with a left adductor strain.

Gordon will head to the IL for a second time this season after previously missing a month of action due to a case of acute gastritis. Though he's hit well in his eight games at Rochester to date, Gordon will need to stay on the field for a prolonged period before the Twins seriously entertain calling him up to the big-league roster. He's without a clear timeline to return to action following his latest setback on the health front.

