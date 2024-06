Gordon went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's win over the Mariners.

The 28-year-old capped a four-run first inning for the Marlins with a shot to right field off Bryce Miller. The homer was Gordon's seventh of the season but his first in June, and even with Sunday's performance he's slashing just .205/.217/.341 on the month with a 1:11 BB:K in 16 games.