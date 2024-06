Gordon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Phillies.

The outfielder opened the scoring in the second inning by taking Aaron Nola deep. Gordon has hit safely in each of his last seven games, but through 21 contests in June he's still batting a sluggish .234 (15-for-64) with two of his eight homers and eight of his 29 RBI on the season.