Trevino (wrist) is starting at behind the plate and batting eighth in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

Manager Aaron Boone said over the weekend that Trevino was scheduled to catch Tuesday and Thursday this week, and the 30-year-old has apparently avoided any setbacks over the past few days. He missed nearly a week of spring action with a right wrist sprain, but it appears he'll be ready for Opening Day next week with no issues.