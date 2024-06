Trevino went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Trevino is tapping into his power lately with three homes over the last five games. The catcher is up to eight long balls on the year while slashing a strong .271/.317/.451 through 47 contests. He's added 25 RBI and 19 runs scored, but he hasn't hit a double or stolen a base all year.